A lot went down in the season 3 finale of The Kardashians. The season ended with Kylie Jenner opening up to her friend about her rumoured boob job, confirming she did get one when she was 20 years old but regrets it.

The finale also revealed that Tristan Thompson moved in with Khloe Kardashian following the death of his mother, Andrea Thompson.

With the first episode now available, when can viewers expect to get their dose of the Kardashian clan each week?

To keep up to date with the latest on The Kardashians release schedule, read on.

The Kardashians season 4 release schedule

Disney Plus will release new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday, with the show set to run for 10 weeks, as it has done in previous seasons.

Below is a list of all the release dates for The Kardashians season 4 so far:

Episode 1 - You're a Witch and I Hate You - Thursday 28th September (out now)

Episode 2 - When Is Being Me Gonna Be Okay? - Thursday 5th October

How many episodes of The Kardashians season 4 are there?

Given that the first thee seasons have 10 episodes each, it is likely season 4 will have the same amount of episodes.

Back in May 2023, Kim and Khloe Kardashian confirmed the show would be returning for 20 episodes after season 3, suggesting there could be a fifth season on the horizon.

The Kardashians season 4 trailer

You can watch the trailer for season 4 of The Kardashians below.

You can watch The Kardashians on Disney Plus

