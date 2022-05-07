Netflix has released the first trailer for the series in which a brand new group of brokers working at The Oppenheim Group's Newport Beach branch can be seen bringing the drama, and then some.

The Selling Sunset reunion special arrived on Netflix on Friday (6th May), with the main cast (bar Christine and Amanza) discussing all of the major talking points from season 5 of the hit reality series. But now that's done and dusted, our attention is firmly on the show's upcoming spin-off Selling the OC .

The clip, which aired at the end of the Selling Sunset reunion, sees Brett and Jason Oppenheim arrive at the Orange County office before introducing the other estate agents.

Like the original show, there's plenty of super luxe real estate that us mere mortals could only dream of owning and some very spicy public arguments.

It looks like Selling The OC will feature an estate agent team that's made up of both men and women, with creator Adam DiVello telling Tudum: "The cast is just wild, right from the jump; they don't hold back. They don't have any filters. They say what they're thinking. It's a very drama-filled season."

From poker nights and open houses to skinny-dipping and party boats, The Oppenheim Group employees are hoping to establish themselves in the Newport Beach area, with some clearly vying to become this series' Christine Quinn.

"I can't believe the audacity to spread rumours," one cast member is heard saying, while another declares very publicly that a colleague "only got those listings" because she was romantically involved with the property's developer. Yikes!

