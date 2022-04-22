New girl Chelsea Lazkani has also joined the show, making her the latest recruit.

Netflix's Selling Sunset has returned, with all the Selling Sunset cast back for season 5.

Her arrival comes after Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan made their Selling Sunset debuts in season 4, however, it looked like Vanessa could be on her way out by the end of season 5, after announcing her new romance with Nick Hardy, who is from the UK.

And at the end of the new season, which is currently streaming on Netflix, Vanessa was seen at the airport following a conversation with Davina Potratz where she admitted she'd considered moving to be with Nick – who also goes by the professional name Tom Fraud.

So, has Vanessa left Selling Sunset? Here's all the clues from season 5.

Has Vanessa Villela left Selling Sunset? All the season 5 clues

Vanessa appeared in season 5 less

Vanessa didn't feature heavily in the new series as she tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Vanessa previously said: "I think we started [filming] maybe at the end of March or April [2021], and then we stopped in June – that was season four. Then we stopped in June for three weeks and we came back. Well, they came back in August. I couldn't because I was sick.

"I missed five weeks of filming because I got COVID so bad that even when I went to film one day, they had to send me back home in an Uber because I was getting super dizzy.

"I was like, 'I can't drive,' and then I had to really stay home and rest."

Selling Sunset (L to R) Mary Fitzgerald, Vanessa Villela, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan in season 4 of Selling Sunset Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2021 Netflix

Vanessa has a new British boyfriend

At the beginning of season 5, Vanessa revealed that she's in a relationship with a British photographer named Nick.

Nick travels back and forth from the UK to see Vanessa, but during the series the pair talked about Vanessa going on some of the trips with Nick.

Due to her workload, Vanessa said it wouldn't be possible now, but later in the series she admitted that it's getting hard to be away from her partner.

She said: "I'm in a long distance relationship with my boyfriend right now and we live in different countries and sometimes it's really hard.

"Our relationship is so magical in that our love is getting stronger and deeper and that obviously makes it harder to be apart."

In episode 8, Nick gave Vanessa a promise ring, showing that things are getting more and more serious, which could mean that the couple could be considering finding one location to settle in together.

Whether this would be LA or the UK is still unclear.

Nick gave Vanessa a promise ring on Selling Sunset Netflix

Vanessa admitted real estate in LA might not be for her

During season 5, Vanessa revealed that she was struggling with listings, so Mary Fitzgerald, as part of her new role as a manager at the brokerage, gave her Brett and Jason Oppenheim's dad's home to list.

However, Vanessa was still struggling to get a buyer for the property.

"Even though I've been putting a lot of work into the property, it hasn't had the results I expected it would have. This absolutely puts a lot of pressure on me because it makes me question myself about real estate," she told the cameras.

She later roped interior designer Amanza Smith in to help stage the property, telling her: "I'm really happy that I'm doing this project with you, because I feel extra pressure to do things impeccable. I also feel very disconnected from a lot of things right now."

She added: "Maybe the real estate market in Los Angeles is not meant for me. I don't know," going on to admit that she misses her sister.

Vanessa talked about leaving the US

In episode 10 of season 5, Vanessa confided in Davina Potratz about possibly moving to the UK to be with Nick.

Asked whether she was really considering moving to London, Vanessa said: "I mean I'm having a lot of mixed feelings because I want to be with him. We're super close. So I'm like what, 'What should I do?' I honestly don't know because I have my career here."

Davina told her that she could do real estate anywhere, but finding true love was hard, to which Vanessa responded: "100 per cent. I manifested him. I always dreamt of having someone who will give his heart. Let's see."

Following the conversation, Davina seemed convinced tht Vanessa could move to England.

And by the end of season 5, the real estate agent can be seen at the airport, hinting that she could have left the show.

Selling Sunset seasons 1-5 are streaming now on Netflix.