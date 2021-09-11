Will there be a Lucifer season 7?

After six rollercoaster seasons, fantasy drama Lucifer has dropped its final season on Netflix, bringing an end to the love story of the eponymous fallen angel and LAPD detective Chloe Decker.

While Lucifer season six has been marketed as the last instalment, some fans are already wondering if the show could return for more episodes on the streaming service.

To be fair, the show has had more than one near-death experience thus far, facing cancellation after season three and initially planning to end after season five.

With that in mind, another revival wouldn’t be all that surprising, but at the time of writing Lucifer season seven does not appear to be very likely.

Lucifer season 7: Will the Tom Ellis drama return to Netflix?

The short answer is no. At least, for the time being.

Lucifer was originally intended to end with its fifth season, which concluded with a celestial war between the Lord of Hell and his twin brother Michael, but the series was picked up for a surprise sixth instalment in June 2020.

At the time of the renewal, co-showrunner Joe Henderson assured fans that the extra episodes wouldn’t interfere with their plan for the ending, but also confirmed that this would indeed be the “last story” for Lucifer Morningstar.

“It’s the story we were always going to tell, but just written much larger and to me [now] so much more interestingly that it breaks my heart to think we weren’t [originally] going to do it this way,” he told EW. “When they were like, ‘Can you do one more?’ we said, ‘Yes, but this is our last story.'”

For full details on how things wrapped up for our characters, check out our breakdown of the Lucifer season six ending.

Adding to the feeling of finality, the cast of Lucifer all shared heartfelt messages to their social media profiles as filming on season six wrapped up, with co-star Lesley-Ann Brandt describing it as “the end of our journey”.

Of course, we are living in an age of television revivals with several shows returning in recent years after time away from screens, so the prospect of a reunion season years from now doesn’t seem impossible.

But as it stands, Lucifer is indeed over and there will be no season seven, with stars Tom Ellis and Lauren German now looking to branch out in new projects.

