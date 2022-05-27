Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Release date speculation, cast and latest news

It has been confirmed that the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy will return for its nineteenth season later this year.

The eighteenth season came to a close in the US in May 2022 with the show’s whopping 400th episode which saw major changes occur once again for our heroine Dr Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo.

Network ABC revealed in a statement that the new episodes will “explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters.”

So, who will be back and who won’t for the next run of Grey’s Anatomy?

**Spoiler warning for Grey’s Anatomy season 18**

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 release date speculation

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 will likely premiere in late September/early October 2022.

The 400th episode of the series and the season 18 finale aired on 26th May 2022 in the US, with the next season due to air in the Autumn of the same year on ABC and Hulu in its home nation.

It is unknown when the episodes will arrive in the UK.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 cast

ABC/Liliane Lathan

The following main cast members have been confirmed for Grey’s Anatomy season 19.

Ellen Pompeo as Dr Meredith Grey

Chandra Wilson as Dr Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr. as Dr Richard Webber

We can likely also expect returns for the following main cast members.

Kevin McKidd as Dr Owen Hunt

Caterina Scorsone as Dr Amelia Shepherd

Camilla Luddington as Dr Jo Wilson

Kelly McCreary as Dr Maggie Pierce

Kim Raver as Dr Teddy Altman

Jake Borelli as Dr Levi Schmitt

Chris Carmack as Dr Atticus “Link” Lincoln

Anthony Hill as Dr Winston Ndugu

We can also likely expect returns for residents such as Jaicy Elliot as Dr Taryn Helm, along with other recurring characters such as Alex Landi as Levi’s boyfriend Dr Nico Kim, Stefania Spampinato as Dr Carina DeLuca, Debbie Allen as Dr Catherine Fox, Jason George as Dr Ben Warren, E.R. Fightmaster as Dr Kai Bartley, and Aniela Gumbs as Zola Grey Shepherd.

ABC/Liliane Lathan

There is also the possibility that newly-reunited fan-favourite couple Dr Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and Dr April Kepner (Sarah Drew) could also make return appearances in the future after they appeared in the season 18 finale.

One cast member’s future who is less certain is Scott Speedman as Dr Nick Marsh, with his character remaining in Minnesota and his romance with Meredith appearing at breaking point at the end of the eighteenth season.

Finally, we likely won’t be seeing more from Richard Flood as Dr Cormac Hayes after the character departed the show midway through the eighteenth season.

Is there a trailer for Grey’s Anatomy season 19?

The nineteenth season of Grey’s Anatomy has yet to enter production so at present there is no trailer for the new episodes.

Rest assured, we will update this section as soon as footage is available.

What will happen in Grey’s Anatomy season 19?

ABC/Liliane Lathan

There are a number of plot threads to be picked up in Grey’s Anatomy season 19.

A mammoth issue is the fact that the residency programme at Grey Sloan was shut down, prompting Dr Miranda Bailey to resign and Dr Richard Webber to take leave and go travelling with his wife Dr Catherine Fox after she learned she was responding to treatment for her returning cancer.

Where does this leave the residents such as Dr Levi Schmitt and Dr Taryn Helm now?

In the aftermath, Dr Meredith Grey decided to stay in Seattle and take over from Bailey as Chief of Surgery, putting her romance with Dr Nick Marsh in danger as she told him to return to Minnesota without her. Meredith chased after Nick but found he had already gone. Are they really over?

ABC/Liliane Lathan

Elsewhere, Dr Amelia Shepherd made peace with ex Dr Atticus “Link” Lincoln before reconciling with new lover Dr Kai Bartley, just as Dr Jo Wilson mended her friendship with Link.

Meanwhile, after being reported to Bailey for his assisted suicide programme, Dr Owen Hunt and Dr Teddy Altman fled Grey Sloan and the country with their children. Have we seen the last of them?

Finally, the finale confirmed that returning fan-favourites Dr Jackson Avery and Dr April Kepner had romantically reconciled – but don’t expect to see them back on a full-time basis any time soon.

ABC/Liliane Lathan

Actress Sarah Drew told Deadline that she was unable to be back as a regular but could return for guest appearances.

“It definitely leaves open the possibility that you might be checking in with them,” revealed Drew, “After the script was released, I had texts flying in from cast and crew asking if I was coming back next year because of how the episode ends.

“But as of now that is not on the table. It’s not something that anyone has discussed with me in any kind of official capacity. But there’s a lot of open ended questions at the end of this episode.”

Grey’s Anatomy seasons 1 to 17 are available to stream on Disney Plus now, while season 18 is available on Sky and NOW with new episodes airing on Sky Witness in the UK. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.