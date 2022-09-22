Mark Gatiss's A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story is coming to cinemas

The news was announced via the show's official Twitter account, which posted a short trailer alongside the caption: "We're delighted to announce that @Markgatiss' A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story comes to cinemas across the UK & internationally on 27 November & 1 December."

Mark Gatiss's stage adaptation of A Christmas Carol is set to get a cinema release this winter – giving more fans a chance to see the acclaimed production.

A further Tweet explained that the show – which was originally directed by Adam Penford at the Nottingham Playhouse – was filmed during its run at London's Alexandra Palace Theatre last year.

The production sees Gatiss himself starring as Jacob Marley, while the cast also includes Nicholas Farrell as Ebenezer Scrooge, James Backway as Fred, Jo Eaton-Kent as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Joe Shire is the Ghost of Christmas Present.

Meanwhile, Zak Ford-Williams plays Tiny Tim, Aoife Gaston stars as Belle, Christopher Godwin is the Narrator, Edward Harrison plays Bob Cratchit and Sarah Ridgeway is Mrs Cratchit.

In a statement, Gatiss said: "As the year turns again it's a real joy to be bringing A Christmas Carol to a whole new audience. I fulfilled a lifelong ambition in bringing the show to the stage, at the wonderful Nottingham Playhouse and the extraordinary Ally Pally.

"Now it's time for cinemas to get in on the fun of our darkly delicious, ghostly Christmas treat. God bless us. Everyone!"

