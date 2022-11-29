As ever, there's going to be a huge amount of drama on the BBC soap, with twists and turns expected along the way.

In the run-up to Christmas, EastEnders has spilled the beans on what we can expect over the festive season in 2022.

The soap has issued a tantalising teaser, hinting at what's about to happen this Christmas season, saying: "As the residents of Walford get set to celebrate the festivities, there are those who are desperate to reclaim lost soul mates, forge futures with new loves and fight dirty to protect their families."

Without further ado, read on for the EastEnders Christmas 2022 preview!

EastEnders Christmas 2022 preview

Mick Carter's in danger

Danny Dyer and Charlie Brooks as Mick Carter and Janine Butcher in EastEnders. BBC

Mick Carter (played by Danny Dyer) will find himself in the middle of danger this Christmas - what else would you expect from being involved with Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks)?

Though he's hurtling towards a wedding to his pregnant fiancée, he quite clearly still has feelings for his ex-wife, Linda (Kellie Bright).

Mick's mum Shirley (Linda Henry) is desperate to get evidence that Janine is keeping dark secrets (you don't want to open that can of worms...), but can she get what she needs before it's too late?

We also know Danny Dyer is set to leave EastEnders, so will it be over Christmas? And will he make it out alive?

Will Alfie Moon reunite with Kat Slater?

Jessie Wallace and Shane Richie as Kat and Alfie in EastEnders.

Beloved Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) plans a fun pantomime for Albert Square, and he sees it as the perfect way to win back his former flame, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace).

But with Kat engaged to her new lover, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), is Alfie's plan a waste of time?

Earlier in the year, RadioTimes.com readers said Kat should reunite with Alfie, and honestly, what's better than a Christmas romance?

Phil Mitchell puts his life at risk for Billy Mitchell

Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC

Speaking of Phil, he's been locked in a long-term battle with his nemesis DCI Keeble (Alison Newman).

Keeble is hellbent on revenge for the death of her father, believing Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) to be behind the murder.

While fans now know it wasn't thanks to the EastEnders flashback, Keeble isn't going away anytime soon.

However, crafty Phil has a plan - but it's full of deadly risks. Can he pull it off?

Jay Brown plans to make Lola Pearce's last Christmas special

Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) and Jay Mitchell (Jamie Borthwick) in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) has just been diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour and has had to come to terms with what it means for her and her family.

Her boyfriend, Jay (Jamie Borthwick) plans to make what could be her last Christmas one to remember.

This heartbreaking storyline has recently been praised by Macmillan Cancer Support.

