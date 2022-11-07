The beloved character underwent an operation last week to treat the cancer, only to be told that it had been unsuccessful and the tumour was incurable. All efforts now would go into prolonging her life by slowing down the growth.

Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) made a new vow to live in tonight's EastEnders (7th November) in the wake of the devastating news of her terminal brain tumour .

Her family were heartbroken, and Lola couldn't bear to break the news to young daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) when she called, so she lied that the surgery had worked and she was getting better. Surrounded by her family who promised to be with her every step of the way, Lola struggled to take it all in.

Danielle Harold as Lola in EastEnders. BBC

As the BBC soap returned, Lexi's father Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) continued to keep up the pretence that Lola was recovering well. He began researching alternative treatments, and refused to acknowledge husband Callum Highway's (Tony Clay) gentle suggestion that lying to Lexi might do more harm than good.

Ben's mum Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) urged him not to push Callum away, and Callum pledged to look after his family.

As they headed to the hospital with Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and Lexi, Ben told Lola that he had read about someone who defied the odds and beat their tumour.

Callum offered to step up with supporting Lexi, suggesting that Ben moved in with him following their recent romantic reunion. Lola smiled and as she watched over Lexi, she took in Ben's hopeful words and quietly declared "I'm gonna live".

Sadly, we already know how this EastEnders storyline will end, but as Lola fights to survive, can she keep going for as long as possible for her daughter?

Stars Harold and Borthwick have already been praised for their powerful performances so far, and fans have been in tears since Lola's battle began.

EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola's storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting the above websites.

