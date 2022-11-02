After being diagnosed in recent scenes, Lola had been determined to beat the cancer - despite being told that there were no guarantees. Her boyfriend Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) struggled to cope, but made it back to the hospital in time to share a touching moment with Lola before she was taken into the operating theatre.

There was distressing news for EastEnders ' Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) tonight (2nd November), as she learnt that the surgery to treat her brain tumour was unsuccessful.

As the BBC soap continued, Jay refused to leave Lola's bedside as he waited for her to come round from the anaesthetic. Lola's grandfather Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) tried to convince him to have a rest, but Jay wanted to be there when Lola opened her eyes.

Later, Jay's spirits were boosted when he overheard surgeon Mr Reeves (Dan Tetsell) chatting with a colleague about a positive outcome for a "lucky" young patient. Believing them to be discussing his beloved Lola, Jay rushed to tell Billy and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) that Lola was going to be okay.

But Billy urged caution, replying that he would be waiting until they were told the news in person. It wasn't long before a groggy Lola woke up with Jay by her side, and as she looked worried, Jay couldn't help blurting out that she was going to be fine in an effort to reassure her.

Billy walked in and heard him, and had a private word with Jay about raising Lola's hopes before they really knew anything.

Shortly after, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) arrived with an update on his and Lola's anxious daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown), who was being looked after by Ben's husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay).

Mr Reeves then took Billy aside for a word, before he joined Lola and her loved ones to talk her through her surgery. The surgeon explained that sadly the operation had gone as expected, and they hadn't been able to remove enough of the tumour.

As he informed Lola that her cancer was fast growing and incurable, and that the treatment on offer would only be able to slow things down, her family asked more questions. But a tearful Lola knew exactly what was happening, as she declared that she was going to die.

How will Lola, Jay and the clan deal with this tragic outcome?

EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola's storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting the above websites.

