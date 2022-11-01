Last week, Lola was given the shattering diagnosis, and doctors explained that the cancer was an aggressive form. Ahead of the operation, she was trying to stay positive for daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown), while Jay could barely hide his devastation.

Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) shared a touching moment in tonight's EastEnders (1st November) before she was taken into surgery for her brain tumour.

With Jay seemingly avoiding the hospital, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) realised that Jay needed help when he witnessed a row between him and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

In order to ease the pressure on him, Ben enlisted the help of Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) to help with a funeral Jay was supposed to be running. When Jay finally made it to the hospital, Lola was pleased to see him, but she was visibly in pain.

As Jay asked if she was alright, Lola asked him the same question – and Jay claimed he was fine. But Lola saw through him, and they took their minds off their troubles as they imagined their future when they were "old and wrinkly".

Jay held Lola's hand as she was wheeled into surgery, and after she was taken away, Jay sent her the sign of a heart through the door, before they exchanged 'I love yous'.

Lola was terrified as she was prepped for her operation, as devoted Jay looked on. What will the outcome be?

EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola's storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting the above websites.

