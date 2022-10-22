The fan-favourite will die from an incurable brain tumour in the coming weeks, and in scenes set from 31st October, Lola discovers the truth.

There will be heartbreaking scenes in the near future for EastEnders fans as they come to terms with Lola Pearce's (played by Danielle Harold) devastating diagnosis.

New pictures released by the BBC show Lola coming to terms with her shocking news.

Staring into the mirror, the beloved character prepares to head into surgery - and the outcome will be life-changing either way.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

News of Lola's exit was confirmed earlier this month, and speaking of the storyline, Harold said: "It means so much to be trusted with a storyline like this – one that’s close to many people’s hearts. Sadly many of our viewers will be able to relate to Lola’s story and it’s been heartbreaking to speak to the families affected by brain tumours and hear their stories.

"They’ve been so amazing in sharing their experiences with me, and I’m so lucky to have them. I wouldn’t be able to do this storyline without their support."

EastEnders: Lola Pearce (BBC)

EastEnders worked with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on the hard-hitting real-life portrayal.

Sue Castle-Smith, head of PR and communications for Brain Tumour Research, said: "We are extremely grateful to EastEnders for helping to raise awareness of brain tumours. Sadly, Lola’s story is all too familiar to thousands of families.

"Brain tumours are indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any age, they kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer."

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.