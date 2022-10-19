We've compiled all the latest news on the upcoming farewell, so read on as we fill you in on all the details. We'll also update this page when more information becomes available, so be sure to check in again if you're waiting for news.

We've been promised a fitting farewell for EastEnders icon Dot Branning (played by the late, great June Brown). But with plenty of details starting to be released about this special episode of the BBC soap, you might be wondering when we can expect to see both Dot and June honoured on-screen.

When will Dot's funeral air on EastEnders?

Milly Zero as Dotty Cotton and June Brown as Dot Branning in EastEnders. BBC

At the time of writing, an airdate for Dot's funeral has not yet been confirmed, but filming has been taking place recently, which means that the episode will air later this year.

Several members of cast, past and present, have been filming at a graveside, and Strictly and EastEnders star James Bye, who plays Martin Fowler, recently told RadioTimes.com that fans should be prepared for a very emotional send-off for the beloved character.

"Any EastEnders fans are gonna struggle with it," he said. "Because it's really tearful. It's beautiful, Natalie Cassidy [who plays Sonia Fowler] gives the performance of her life. There's not a dry eye in the house."

Who is coming back for Dot's funeral?

Michael Cashman as Colin Russell in EastEnders. BBC

EastEnders has confirmed that six familiar faces are making their way back to Walford to pay their respects to Dot. Jacqueline Jossa was the first returnee to be revealed, as she reprises her role as Dot's step-granddaughter Lauren Branning. Some stars who haven't appeared on the soap for decades are also in the mix.

The full list of returning characters is below, and you can read more on their individual histories here.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Colin Russell - played by Lord Michael Cashman CBE

Barry Clark - played by Gary Hailes

George 'Lofty' Holloway - played by Tom Watt

Mary 'The Punk' Smith - played by Linda Davidson

Disa O'Brien - played by Jan Graveson

Lauren Branning - played by Jacqueline Jossa

Viewers will remember that Tom Watt and Linda Davidson previously returned after 30 years, playing Lofty and Mary. Colin paid Dot a visit in 2016, while Barry and Disa have not been seen since their initial exits in 1989 and 1991.

Barry and Colin were the first same-sex couple to share a kiss on EastEnders, and this will be the first time they have been reunited on screen.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.