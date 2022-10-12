Jossa will be back alongside five other familiar faces to pay tribute to Dot, as well as their beloved co-star Brown.

EastEnders has confirmed that Jacqueline Jossa has reprised her role as Lauren Branning to mark the funeral of her step-grandmother Dot, who will pass away off screen following the sad death of star June Brown earlier this year.

But when can we expect to see Lauren return, and what has she been up to in her time away from Walford? Read on for all you need to know about the character's upcoming stint.

When is Lauren Branning returning to EastEnders?

Lauren will be back in Walford soon.

Jossa is currently filming scenes for the soap as part of EastEnders' farewell to Dot. So, although the airdate hasn't been confirmed just yet, it seems fans should expect to see Lauren within a matter of weeks. We'll also update this page when we know more, so be sure to check back here for news!

Lauren's return was teased recently, with the character the first comeback to be revealed ahead of Dot's send off.

Speaking about her return, Jossa said: "Coming back to EastEnders for Dot's funeral was a no-brainer, and it was a real honour to be invited back.

"I had a lot of fun but, of course, it was bittersweet. It was amazing to be back, but hard to be filming this storyline. I can tell the viewers now that Dot gets the beautiful send off that she deserves.

"June was the light and joy of EastEnders. I had so much fun working with her, the incredible stories and how infectious and witty she was. June is a legend and I miss her very much."

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What can we expect from Lauren's comeback?

Jacqueline Jossa as Lauren Branning in EastEnders. BBC

Apart from the obvious emotional goodbye to her beloved grandma, there are teasers that we'll learn more about her life.

EastEnders revealed that Jossa and other returnees are filming scenes that will bring fans up to date on their current situations. We do know that Lauren has been living in New Zealand since her exit back in 2018, but has the move been a happy one?

The soap also teased that Lauren will find a few things have changed since she was last in Walford - but the presence of handsome locals will apparently be of interest to her! Who could catch Lauren's eye?

And will Lauren be bringing young son Louie with her so he can visit family, like great-grandmother Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth)?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.