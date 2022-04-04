The actress was best known for playing Dot Cotton in the BBC soap since 1985.

EastEnders veteran June Brown has died at the age of 95.

EastEnders paid tribute to the Albert Square legend, with a statement saying: "We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved June Brown, OBE, MBE sadly passed away last night.

"There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.

"June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2,884 episodes, June's remarkable performances created some of EastEnders' finest moments."

They continued: "We send all our love and deepest sympathies to June's family and friends. A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today but we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June's memory.

"Rest in peace, our dearest June. You will never be forgotten."

Brown's family also issued a statement, saying: "We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side.

"We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time."

Tributes from June Brown's EastEnders co-stars have since poured in, with Adam Woodyatt saying: “I’m lost for words, something June never was. So many memories, so much fun.

"Just purely and simply an incredible woman who had the most incredible life and career, I was fortunate to have shared a small part of it.

"They never made you a Dame (we did try), but to me you will always be Dame Brown."

Davood Ghadami paid tribute to Brown on Twitter, Davood Ghadami paid tribute to Brown on Twitter, writing : "Super-professional. Always brilliant. True legend. RIP June."

Brown joined EastEnders as Dot Cotton – then Dot Branning – the year it began airing on the BBC, having been recommended for the role by Leslie Grantham, who played 'Dirty' Den Watts.

Dot was one of the show's longest-running characters, though Brown took a break from the soap from 1993 until 1997.

June Brown, Barbara Windsor talk to the Queen (GETTY)

The character had numerous noteworthy storylines, including her marriages to both Charlie Cotton and Jim Branning, her friendship with Ethel Skinner which culminated in a euthanasia storyline where Dot helped her best friend to die, and her tumultuous relationship with murderous Nick Cotton.

Dot also had a reputation for helping guide the lost and marginalised figures on the Square, including Donna Ludlow, Colin Russell, Stuart Highway, Ronnie Mitchell and Rainie Cross.

Brown also fronted the show's only 'one-hander' episode, appearing as the sole star of the episode titled 'Pretty Baby....' which aired in 2008 and saw Dot record a message to her husband Jim who was staying in a nursing home following a stroke.

The instalment saw Brown nominated for a BAFTA Television Award in 2009.

Following her death, a BAFTA spokesperson said in a statement: "We're deeply saddened to hear of the death of June Brown, who played one of EastEnders' longest-running and much-loved characters, Dot Cotton, and who was nominated for a BAFTA in 2009. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time."

June's last appearance on screen occurred in 2020, when the character of Dot moved to Ireland to live with her grandson Charlie Cotton, after which the BBC said the door remained open for the actress to return.

June Brown as Dot Branning in EastEnders

Brown's TV and film career spanned seven decades and also included roles in Coronation Street, Doctor Who, Minder and The Bill.

She also took part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special in 2010, dancing with Vincent Simone.

In 2008, Brown received an MBE for her services to drama and charity.

In 2009, she became the second actress in history to receive a BAFTA nomination for their work in a soap when she was nominated for Best Actress.

