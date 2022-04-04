A statement from her family said: "We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side. We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time."

EastEnders cast members have paid tribute to iconic Dot actress June Brown following her death.

EastEnders cast members have shared messages of condolences following the sad news of Brown’s passing.

Brown’s former EastEnders co-star Gillian Taylforth said in a statement: “I’m truly heartbroken by this news. June Brown OBE, MBE, was an amazing woman and a truly wonderful actress. I shared many scenes with her over the years and she was always someone I looked up to and learnt from."

She continued: "There will never be another June Brown and I’m sending all my love to her family.”

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

June Brown originated the role of Dot Cotton in 1985 and was a regular on Albert Square for decades, having previously had an acclaimed stage career.

She stayed in the role until 1993, returning to play the much-loved character from 1997 to 2020. In February 2020, Brown confirmed that she had left the show “for good” during an interview with podcast Dinstinct Nostalgia.

Adam Woodyatt added: “I’m lost for words, something June never was. So many memories, so much fun. Just purely and simply an incredible woman who had the most incredible life and career, I was fortunate to have shared a small part of it.

"They never made you a Dame (we did try), but to me you will always be Dame Brown."

Former EastEnders star Danny Hatchard, who played Lee Carter on the soap, tweeted: "Me: Alright June!

"June: Who’s that, come closer, me eyes are gone!

"Me: It’s Danny-Boy!

"June: Oh Danny-Boy, I’ve been meaning to tell you. You look much fatter on Tele dear.

"- What an honour to have known and worked with such an Icon. Rest easy wonderful Lady. #JuneBrown".

Former EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami paid tribute to Brown on Twitter, writing: "Super-professional. Always brilliant. True legend. RIP June."

Meanwhile, former EastEnders star Jake Wood, who played Dot's step-son Max Branning, also shared his tribute to June Brown.

He tweeted: "RIP June. Here she is on set in her element. A true pro and Eastenders legend.

"Lucky to have met and worked with her, I’ll always remember her kindness and the many laughs [heart emoji]".

An EastEnders spokesperson said: "There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.

"June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2884 episodes, June's remarkable performances created some of EastEnders finest moments.

“We send all our love and deepest sympathies to June’s family and friends. A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today but we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June’s memory.

“Rest in peace, our dearest June. You will never be forgotten.”

More to follow...

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.