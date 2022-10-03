Jacqueline Jossa to return to EastEnders as Lauren Branning

Following the death of star June Brown, the show previously promised a fitting farewell for her beloved character Dot Branning - and as one of Dot's step-grandchildren through her marriage to Jim (John Bardon), Lauren was close to her grandma.

Jacqueline Jossa is reportedly reprising her role as EastEnders ' Lauren Branning for a poignant occasion in the BBC soap.

Lauren was last seen in 2018 when she and young son Louie left Walford for New Zealand after the tragic death of her sister Abi (Lorna Fitzgerald), who fell from the roof of The Queen Vic.

After leaving EastEnders, Jossa went on to win I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2019.

Now, Lauren is back to pay her respects, according to The Sun. The publication claims that actress Jossa was seen filming at Elstree Studios last week.

A source said: "Bosses got in touch with Jacq about returning for Dot’s special episode and she was more than happy to come back. She was back last week filming her little guest stint."

When approached by RadioTimes.com, the BBC declined to comment on the reports of the star's return.

Brown starred in the soap for 35 years as Dot, who was always ready to lend an ear to a resident in need. In 2020, Dot left for Ireland, where she lived with grandson Charlie Cotton (Declan Bennett) and his wife, as well as great-grandson Matthew - the son Charlie shared with the late Ronnie Mitchell (Samantha Womack).

EastEnders' Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw spoke of the show's plans to honour both June and Dot in August.

"We lost June earlier this year. Dot and June were two wonderful characters, Dot one of the most iconic characters of British TV history.

"I think it will be a fitting tribute and I'm hoping it will be exactly what June deserves and what the audience deserve. We always knew we wouldn't say goodbye to Dot while June was with us, but she also knew that we would have to find a time when we would do that."

