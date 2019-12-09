Third place went to Capital Radio DJ Roman Kemp. The 26-year-old, whose final Bushtucker Trial saw him win five stars for the camp's last supper, seemed more than happy to have made the final.

"I've never had more fun, and I've never had an experience like that," he said of his time in the jungle.

It’s not necessarily been a vintage year for I’m a Celeb fans – it was sorely missing a Harry Redknapp figure of fun – but it certainly was a camp full of characters.