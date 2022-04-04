Dot first appeared on the soap in 1985, the same year EastEnders made its debut. She departed for Ireland in 2020, where grandson Charlie Cotton (Declan Bennett) lives with his son Matthew. During her time in Walford, Dot endured love, loss, heartbreak and illness, and cemented herself as a much-loved resident.

The BBC announced today that actress June Brown has passed away at the age of 95 . Her career spanned almost 70 years, but the star was best known for playing EastEnders mainstay Dot Cotton - later "Dorothy Branning, Mrs", as Dot herself would say.

In honour of one of television's greatest icons, it feels only right to pay tribute to the role that made June a household name. So we're taking a trip down memory lane as we recall Dot's most memorable moments.

Dot Cotton is poisoned by son Nick Cotton

Dot had always maintained that her son, "my Nick", was a good boy at heart, although everyone else knew better. A drug addict and a criminal, Nick (John Altman) was in and out of his mother's life for decades. One of the most memorable occasions saw Nick visit his "Ma" claiming to be a born-again Christian.

This was music to Dot's ears, but unfortunately Nick was only back because Dot had won £10k on the bingo. He plotted to get his mother out of the picture and claim her assets, and in one of the soap's most shocking scenes at the time, cooked her a meal which he spiked with poison. At the last minute, Nick stopped Dot from eating the food, but she was left broken-hearted when she realised his intentions.

Dot Cotton helps dying Ethel Skinner

In 2000, Dot faced her biggest challenge yet when her terminally-ill best friend Ethel Skinner (Gretchen Franklin) returned to Albert Square. Ethel had run away from her retirement home to be reunited with her pals, but Dot was stunned when she made a shocking request. She wanted to die on her own terms, and she needed Dot's help to do so.

With her usually unshakable faith, Dot became conflicted, as despite her refusal she found that she couldn't say no in Ethel's hour of need. As they celebrated Ethel's birthday, the two women blew out the candles together, and Dot assisted Ethel in taking morphine tablets to end her life. Dot wanted punishment for what she had done, but the police didn't take her story seriously, so she resorted to theft and eventually served 14 days in prison for contempt of court.

Dot Cotton's past explored

A few years later we were given an insight into Dot's childhood, when she visited the Welsh village she was evacuated to during the war. This was seen in a special one-off episode called Dot's Story, sparked by the news that Auntie Gwen, the lady who looked after a young Dot, was now dying.

It transpired that Dot had always harboured some guilt from that time in her life, as she felt responsible for the death of her Uncle Will. Before she passed away, Gwen reassured Dot that she hadn't done anything wrong, and a weight was finally removed from her shoulders.

The episode was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Joanna Hogg (The Souvenir).

Engagement to Jim Branning

After a turbulent first marriage to Charlie (Christopher Hancock), Dot found love again in Jim Branning (John Bardon). It took a while for her to consider truly moving on, and when he initially proposed, Dot fled.

But finally, in one of EastEnders' most heartwarming moments, the couple found themselves on the London Eye and Jim once again asked Dot to marry her. This time she said yes, and together they formed one of the soap's strongest partnerships for the next few years.

Solo episode - 'Pretty Baby....'

Several years later, Jim suffered a stroke, and although Dot tried her very best to care for her husband, it became clear that she couldn't manage on her own. Although she felt a huge amount of guilt, Dot came to accept that it was best for Jim to go into a care home.

In a unique instalment of EastEnders, June Brown appeared alone for an entire episode, with Dot using a tape recorder to talk to Jim in an effort to explain why she had to let him go. The moving performance from Brown earned her a TV BAFTA nomination, and it was the first time an individual soap star had ever been recognised in this way.

Nasty Nick Cotton's death

In 2015, the soap's 30th anniversary saw Dot take on a prominent role, and it culminated in the death of her son Nick. He had put her through so much over the years, but she still loved him, and when Nick's heroin addiction reared its head again, he begged her to help him.

Dot responded by getting him the drugs he craved, and when he passed away she knew it was down to her. When her friends and family found out what had happened, they were all determined to protect her. From Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) to grandson Charlie, they were all on board. But Dot called the police and was promptly taken away.

Dr Harold Legg's final goodbye

Dot had a strong bond with the show's original doctor, Doctor Legg (Leonard Fenton). So much so that she stayed by his side when he revealed he was dying. She cared for him in her home in his final days as they reminisced, and he told her about his love for late wife Judith.

As Dr Legg breathed his last, Dot encouraged him to go and be with his beloved, telling him "go and kiss her again". The poignant storyline was praised by viewers, who were later thrilled to see more familiar faces return for the funeral, including Lofty (Tom Watt) and Mary (Linda Davidson).

Dot Branning leaves the Launderette

After decades spent washing the clothes of practically every resident in the Square, Dot learned that the launderette was due to be turned into a dry cleaner's. To add insult to injury, she was told to re-interview for her own job, and struggled with the idea that technology would be taking over.

Dot later heard she was losing her job altogether, and it was a sad moment when she closed up shop for what was her final time. In fact, it was the end of an era, just as it was when Dot made the decision to move on from Walford some time later.

Dot will forever be remembered as a soap legend, as will June Brown who made the character one of EastEnders' most beloved creations.

