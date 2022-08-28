RadioTimes.com recently attended a launch event where Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw spilled the beans on what fans can expect over the coming months, hinting that "XXXfamily is at the heart

BBC soap EastEnders has revealed what we can expect over the Autumn months, going into winter - and believe us, it's going to be explosive.

From Ricky Butcher's (Sid Owen) return to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Kat Slater's (Jessie Wallace) explosive wedding, there won't be a quiet moment in Walford.

Without further ado, read on for the biggest spoilers we can expect from EastEnders in the autumn.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

1. What will Phil discover in the flashback episode?

Your first glimpse of the Mitchells in EastEnders' flashback episode. BBC

As Phil's battle with nemesis Keeble gets more intense, Phil (and viewers) will be transported back to 1979 in East London. There, we'll meet a younger Peggy Mitchell, played by Jaime Winstone. Clenshaw teased: "As you may know, Phil is currently in a battle with his nemesis DCI Keeble and what we will soon learn is the reason she has this personal vendetta against the family..." What will Phil discover? And will it help him topple Keeble once and for all?

2. Phil and Kat's wedding drama

EastEnders' Phil Mitchell and Kat Slater get engaged. BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Phil and Kat got engaged, did anyone really expect the wedding to go off without a hitch? "As it's Walford and it's a wedding, things don't always go well..." laughed Clenshaw. And that's certainly not helped by the arrival of a certain Mr Moon, the original love of Kat's life (and if you ask us, will always be).

3. Alfie Moon's return causes trouble

Shane Richie as Alfie Moon in EastEnders BBC

Speak of the devil, what will Alfie Moon (played with Shane Richie) have in store when he returns? When it was previously announced that Richie would be returning, Clenshaw hinted: "A lot's happened since Alfie's been away from the Square but wherever his floral shirts go, you can expect fun, frolics and of course, the odd porky-pie." With Kat about to marry Phil, how will she react to her former lover's return?

4. Ricky Butcher's return

Sid Owen as Ricky Butcher in EastEnders. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images) (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images)

Sid Owen's return to EastEnders was leaked earlier in the year, but it's now been confirmed. As for his storyline, we know he'll come face-to-face with his ex-wife, Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf), who's been nothing but trouble. He'll also be there to see his sister, Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks), who's also been up to no good - does Ricky's return have good intentions? Clenshaw said: “It is a great pleasure to welcome Sid back to the role of Ricky Butcher. Sid helped to create such an iconic character in Ricky who became so synonymous with the show and we couldn’t be more excited to have him back for a while. Ricky has so much history in the Square to explore and while a lot of time has passed since we last saw him, it’s fair to say wherever Ricky goes, he always finds himself slap-bang in the middle of mayhem.”

5. Nish Panesar hits Albert Square

Nish Panesar (BBC)

Navin Chowdhry will play Nish Panesar, a character we've been hearing a lot about recently on EastEnders. Described as "ice-cold, manipulative, and driven by a need for power and respect", Nish is a character you don't want to mess with after spending a 20-year stretch behind bars. Little is known about his storylines, but EastEnders have promised he'll be very prominent in Suki's (Balvinder Sopal) life as he tries to rekindle his marriage to her. Speaking about Nish, Clenshaw commented: “The spectre of Nish Panesar is finally here, and it’s been a pleasure welcoming Navin to the cast, and take to the role so effortlessly; he brings something to the character that none of us could’ve predicted. His dynamic on and off-screen, and we’re excited to see where his character develops as the story grows.”

6. Freddie Slater arrives

Bobby Brazier as Freddie Slater for EastEnders BBC

One character we knew was on his way already was Freddie Slater, played by Bobby Brazier. The character has a significant history on Albert Square, but he was last seen as a youngster. The reasons behind his return are being kept under tight wraps for now, but he'll no doubt be thrown into Slater chaos soon enough.

7. A final goodbye to Dot Branning

Dotty and Dot.

June Brown died earlier in the year, aged 95 and in tribute to the soap acting icon, EastEnders will be saying one final goodbye to beloved character, Dot Branning. Clenshaw explained: "We lost June earlier this year. Dot and June were two wonderful characters, Dot one of the most iconic characters of British TV history. I think it will be a fitting tribute and I'm hoping it will be exactly what June deserves and what the audience deserve. We always knew we wouldn't say goodbye to Dot while June was with us, but she also knew that we would have to find a time when we would do that."

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.