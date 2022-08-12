Strictly Come Dancing 2022 confirms James Bye for line-up

The actor will be best known to viewers for his portrayal of Martin Fowler on the long-running BBC soap opera, where he co-stars opposite last year's Strictly champion Rose Ayling-Ellis .

James Bye is the latest celebrity to join the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up , with the EastEnders star saying he hopes to live up to the soap's other ballroom success stories.

James Bye said: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkle toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing but it’s an honour to be asked and I’m going to give it my best shot.

"There are some huge dance shoes to fill and it’s truly exciting to follow in the footsteps of some amazing EastEnders talent. I’d love to do everyone proud.”

Who is James Bye?

Age: 38

Job: Actor

Instagram: @jimmybye

Twitter: @jimmybye

Hailing from Basingstoke, England, James Bye began his screen career with roles in The Bill, Cemetery Junction and Jason Statham action flick Hummingbird.

However, he came to national attention after joining the cast of BBC soap opera EastEnders, taking over the role of Martin Fowler in 2014 (a character previously portrayed by James Alexandrou and Jon Peyton-Price).

Since joining the cast, he has been in contention for two British Soap Awards – Best Actor and Best On-Screen Partnership (with Lacey Turner), while he also made a guest appearance at 2016's Children in Need.

Bye's other projects include drama series The Great Train Robbery and comedy film The Hooligan Factory, while he also has a background in the theatre.

What has James Bye said about joining Strictly 2022?

When news broke of Bye's involvement in Strictly, he said via Instagram: "This has been so hard to keep a secret but it’s such a relief to be able to finally reveal that I will be smashing around the ballroom in this years Strictly," he began.

"I feel so honoured to be part of such an amazing show and incredible group of people and I can’t wait to get started! Some big shoes to fill but hopefully I can do my family back in Walford proud. Wish me luck!"

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

Strictly Come Dancing is yet to confirm a premiere date for its 20th season, but the show usually kicks off in late September, so it's quite likely that will be the case this time around.

The hit competition series was forced to break from convention in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, moving to a late October start with a smaller batch of contestants.

However, Strictly returned to its regular spot last year and is expected to do the same in 2022, with a full roster of celebrities taking part, including Fleur East, Will Mellor and Ellie Taylor.

