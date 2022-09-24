Tonight we'll see all the celebrities in the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up take to the ballroom as they perform their first dance for season 20.

A new season of Strictly Come Dancing is upon us!

Following yesterday's launch show, we now have the confirmed list of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 couples, including new pro dancers Carlos Gu and Vito Coppola who joined the series this year, alongside Lauren Oakley and Michelle Tsiakkas.

Carlos will take to the dance floor with CBBC's Molly Rainford, while Vito will dance with singer and presenter Fleur East.

But, will they have what it takes to lift the Glitterball and follow in the footsteps of last year's winner, actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who waltzed all the way to the final with her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice?

They'll compete against the likes of Countryfile's Helen Skelton, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, and actors Will Mellor and James Bye, who many will recognise for playing Martin Fowler on EastEnders.

Ahead of his Strictly debut, James revealed the EastEnders changes to accommodate his Strictly appearance, saying: "At the moment, while the show starts, they've given me a bit of time just to sort of prep and get involved. And then as the show goes on, I think I'm going to be immersed a bit more in EastEnders and stuff."

For the first live show, all the celebrities will perform their dance routine, after which the Strictly Come Dancing judges will give their verdict and score them out of 40.

As it's the first week, everyone is safe, and their scores will instead be combined with the scores in Week 2 when the public vote will open.

The two celebrities who receive the fewest votes will go head-to-head as they perform their routine again in a dance-off. The judges will then decide who they want to save and who they'd like to send home.

As each celebrity performs, we'll keep you updated right here with all the latest scores.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard - Week 1

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu (7+8+8+8) = 31 Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez (6+7+6+7) = 26 Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin (6+7+7+6) = 26 Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima (4+6+6+7) = 23 Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer (4+7+6+6) = 23 Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice (5+5+6+7) = 23 Tyler West and Dianne Buswell (4+5+7+6) = 22 James Bye and Amy Dowden (6+5+5+6) = 22 Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington (6+5+5+5) = 21 Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova (5+5+5+5) = 20 Tony Adams and Katya Jones (3+4+4+4) = 15

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturdays and Sundays.

