But following James Bye's Foxtrot to Julia's Theme from EastEnders, tears were flowing all around.

It was an emotional night on Strictly Come Dancing all round as the dancing show paid tribute to the BBC turning 100.

The stunning performance depicted a couple in love - much as the beloved BBC soap has shown over the years.

When he finished the routine and caught his breath, Bye was clearly moved by the routine, telling Tess Daly while pointing to some members of the EastEnders cast: "It means the world honestly to represent my family over there."

He couldn't get much more out before choking up as Daly cut to the judges scores, which were admittedly quite tough to take this week.

Heading upstairs to Claudia Winkleman, Bye continued to reflect on EastEnders and why that routine was so special to him.

"Before the BBC gave me a contract, I was struggling, you know, with work and stuff. I owe absolutely everything to EastEnders," Bye said. "I put a bit too much pressure on it tonight - the choreography was amazing."

Bye and his professional partner, Amy Dowden received 26 for the routine, putting them towards the bottom of the leaderboard after they performed.

One fan said of Bye's performance: Well Done, James and Amy!! I loved that, I thought that was beautiful, I got goosebumps and you made me cry!! You are doing beautifully James."

A second shared: "I love that, but Julia’s theme always makes me cry so was watching through tears. Well done."

