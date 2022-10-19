Suki (Balvinder Sopal) recently told eldest son Kheerat that Nish was a controlling, abusive husband before his imprisonment. When Suki had a platonic friendship with their neighbour, Nish murdered him in revenge. But the Panesar children had been led to believe their father killed to protect the family.

Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) vowed to send dad Nish (Navin Chowdhry) away in tonight's EastEnders (19th October), after revealing the extent of Nish's lies.

As the latest visit to Walford began, Kheerat gave girlfriend Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) the brush off, having learned that she knew of Suki's relationship with Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), as well as his dad's return long before he did.

Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar in EastEnders.

Later, Nish approached Stacey at her van and continued to charm her into believing he was a decent man. He expressed his hopes that he could build bridges with Kheerat, if only he would let him. When Stacey tracked down a sulking Kheerat, she pointed out that telling him the truth about what she knew wouldn't have done any good.

Kheerat confided that he'd been dealing with too many lies lately, and that he needed to protect his loved ones. He added that he didn't want to do so alone, and Stacey offered her support as she held out her hand. At the Vic, Stacey couldn't help joking about the situation, and she encouraged him to think carefully over what to do about Nish.

Returning home to siblings Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) and Vinny (Shiv Jalota), Kheerat revealed everything about Nish's murderous actions. They struggled to believe it, until Kheerat explained the fear in their mum's eyes when she told him. Ash and Vinny began to realise that this made some sense of the past, as they asked Kheerat what to do next.

Kheerat replied that they would simply make Nish leave - but Nish doesn't seem like the kind of man who will do as he's told. Will he convince his kids to trust him, or will Kheerat be able to get rid of him and protect the clan?

