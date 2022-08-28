EastEnders confirms 'ice-cold and manipulative' Nish Panesar's arrival

The rogue has been banged up for 20 years, but he's about to get out of prison and will come straight to Walford.

There's a big storm on its way to EastEnders in the form for Nish Panesar, played by Navin Chowdhry.

He might look charismatic on the outside, but the BBC soap promises he's "ice-cold, manipulative, and driven by a need for power and respect", meaning he's a dangerous character to be on the wrong side of.

What's more, he wants to rekindle his marriage to Suki (Balvinder Sopal) and reclaim his position as the head of the family.

EastEnders Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal)

Will the family welcome him back with open arms or will they realise just what a tyrant he is?

Chowdhry, best known for his role as Kurt in Teachers, is currently filming and is expected to make his on-screen debut in the autumn.

Speaking about joining the soap, Chowdhry said: “It’s been great – everyone has been lovely. My role at the moment has been focused around the Panesar family, but everyone has been extremely welcoming. I’ve never worked on a show like EastEnders, so it’s been a new experience for me; but I loved the storylines and I’ve got a keen interest in this family because there’s so much happening at all times!

"Nish is an interesting character – slightly unconventional, and with that brings drama, and mayhem. I think there’s a good man under there but turmoil follows these guys [the Panesars] around so I'm excited to join in and set off a few more explosions and fireworks.”

Executive Producer, Chris Clenshaw, commented: “The spectre of Nish Panesar is finally here, and it’s been a pleasure welcoming Navin to the cast, and take to the role so effortlessly; he brings something to the character that none of us could’ve predicted. His dynamic on and off-screen, and we’re excited to see where his character develops as the story grows.”

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.