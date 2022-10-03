EastEnders' Balvinder Sopal reveals 'dangerous game' for Suki and Nish

Viewers previously saw Suki confiding in friend and love interest Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) that before Nish went to prison, he was a very controlling husband who made her life miserable. This gave fans their first real insight into Suki's hardened exterior.

Balvinder Sopal warns of a "dangerous" time ahead for her EastEnders character Suki Panesar, as her estranged husband Nish (Navin Chowdhry) walks back into her life.

Now, as Nish bursts onto Albert Square to make his mark, star Sopal reveals what we can expect as Suki comes face to face with him - and it looks like this reunion is going to be toxic.

"It’s the worst time for Nish to walk back into her life," says Sopal. "It’s a very dangerous thing for Suki. If the family is split now, [she] could face complete isolation with Nish back."

Offering more detail into the scenes between Nish and Suki, she promises: "It puts things into context for the viewers and me as an actor. It’s a dangerously slow game that pushes Suki to the edge, and it’s exciting to see what she and Nish will do."

Nish Panesar arrives in EastEnders. BBC

While we'll have to wait until next week to see the dynamic between Suki and Nish, Sopal tells us that she is enjoying working with new co-star Chowdhry.

"It’s a dream to play with someone new, especially someone as established and talented and brilliant as Navin Chowdhry. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner."

The actor adds: "We have all been really excited to work with him. I remember him from the days of Teachers - we used to watch it religiously. Navin has been in the industry for a long time and knows what he’s doing. It’s great to work with somebody who you can also learn from."

Suki arrived in EastEnders in 2020, and our first impression of her was as a cold, calculating matriarch. But as time has gone on, the character has revealed hidden depths that have drawn fans to her.

Asked how it feels to know that Suki has become so popular, Sopal replies: "It means a great deal, because it’s really hard to come into a show like EastEnders and hold your own. I feel really humbled by it all.

"New characters take a long time to bed in, and people are very quick to make up their minds, so it’s great when people change their opinions and say, 'Oh my god, Suki is so complex and interesting.'

"Everybody has a hand in how Suki is portrayed – the writers, the producers, the actors and the directors. I’m grateful for all that feedback because it helps me to portray Suki. I’m delighted that [she] is a hit."

But will Suki be able to overcome Nish's impact? Only time will tell, so make sure you tune in to EastEnders next week to follow their story.

