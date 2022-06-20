Stuart Highway's (Ricky Champ) postnatal depression battle takes another heartbreaking turn, but what will it mean for his marriage to Rainie (Tanya Franks)? And Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) returns to Walford but receives a distressing reminder of recent events. Elsewhere, Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) takes a chance with Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson).

You'd think Albert Square had seen enough shootings over the years - with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) taking the brunt of most of them! But yet another gunshot rings out next week, and it happens while Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) is in the middle of exacting revenge on the Mitchells. Meanwhile, Suki (Balvinder Sopal) and Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) are at loggerheads again; but troubled Suki has bigger things on her mind.

Here's all you need to know on EastEnders for the week of 27th - 30th June 2022.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

7 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Shirley Carter takes revenge

Shirley has a scheme up her sleeve (BBC)

As Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) prepare for the opening of Peggy's (the club formerly known as Ruby's), the sacked Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) is still ordering staff around. Kat and Sharon play her at her own game by leaving Sam with a long list of problems to sort out, but she hands the keys to Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) so she can get ready for the evening.

Dotty then tells Shirley the coast is clear - leaving Shirl to trash the club as payback for the Mitchells hurting her family. Shirley tells Kat and Sharon that this is only the start of her vendetta, but at this moment, two men enter - and one is armed with a gun. Shirley hides in the office, and amid the panic, a warning shot is fired...

2. Who is shot at Peggy's?

Sam 'squares' up to the two men (BBC)

With Sharon and Kat filled with terror after the visitors show they mean business, Shirley realises the men are after the safe in the very room she's taken cover in. She tries to contact Dotty, while Sam arrives at Peggy's and confidently refuses to back down when faced with the two men. She instructs them to pass on a defiant message to Jonah Tyler (Mark Mooney).

But soon, Sam realises this is no idle threat and takes them to the safe. It's not long before things spiral out of control and someone is shot. But who is it, and will they be okay? Many an East Ender has survived a stand-off with such a weapon - but that doesn't guarantee everyone's safety this time!

3. Suki Panesar clashes with Ash Kaur again

Another mother and daughter clash is on the way (BBC)

Ash is determined to choose her own path and refuses to bow down to mum Suki's orders to work at the new GP. She announces she is moving to Canada, but Suki ignores this and meets with new surgery employee Nina to try and secure Ash's job. She's even more desperate when she learns that Nina is dating Ranveer. Later, Ash is upset to hear that her job in Canada has fallen through.

As Suki tries to bribe Ash with a car, Ash tries to sell the car and eventually agrees to take the job at the surgery. But the younger woman discovers her mother has seen her emails and knew all about the job in Canada - and Suki responds by taking back the job offer in Walford too. The pair share another war of words but after Ash storms out, Suki has a rethink and applies for the GP job behind her back. There's yet another row on the way, but Suki has much more than this on her mind...

4. Suki Panesar opens up about her past to Eve Unwin

Eve goes in for the kiss (BBC)

When Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) tells Suki he's heard people in her flat, she, Ash and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) head up to check - unaware it's actually Suki's son Kheerat (Jaz Singh Deol) and his secret girlfriend Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner). Stacey hides behind the sofa while Kheerat covers for them, and Ash confronts Suki for interfering in her life once again. But when she walks out, Suki confides in Eve.

She reveals that her husband, who is soon to be released from prison, was emotionally abusive toward her. But Suki is unaware that Stacey has heard everything, and she later interrogates Eve about what Suki told her. Eve initially agrees Stacey can tell Kheerat, but when she feels a new spark with Suki, Eve changes her mind and rushes to stop her. When she leans in for a kiss, how will Suki react? And will Kheerat learn the truth about his controlling father?

5. Stuart Highway and Rainie Highway to split?

Will Stuart open up? (BBC)

Following Stuart's decision over baby Roland, Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) has a heart-to-heart with Dotty and tells Rainie she can still be a mum to Roland - but she must leave Stuart to do so. Stuart later hears Rainie discussing the situation with Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths), and as a result, tells his wife he's ending their marriage as she deserves to be with their baby. Rainie is heartbroken as Stuart packs up and leaves their home, and Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) rails at him for abandoning his son.

However, Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) gives Karen food for thought when he suggests there may be more to it than that. Karen quizzes Stuart, asking if he has postnatal depression; but her words hit him hard and he snaps. Meanwhile, Rainie plans to leave Walford with Roland, but she and Karen try once more to get through to him. Revealing Rainie is moving away, Karen attempts to convince Stuart to open up to his wife. But will he agree?

6. Ben Mitchell's trauma

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) in EastEnders (BBC) BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) recently took him away for a break from the Square, but now Ben Mitchell is back. And he's soon faced with more torment in the wake of his harrowing rape ordeal at the hands of Lewis Butler (Aidan O'Callaghan). Mum Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) can tell he's struggling, and after he reluctantly agrees to take daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) to a Pride fair, events take a turn.

Peter (Dayle Hudson) drops off a box of lost property and Lexi finds the shirt Lewis was wearing the night of the attack. Lexi is distraught as Ben locks himself in the bathroom, and Kathy arrives and lets rip at Peter for his nonchalant attitude over the situation. She sends Peter home with Lexi, but will she be able to help a broken Ben?

Read more:

7. Kim Fox-Hubbard kisses Howie Danes

Will Kim regret her actions? (BBC)

After Howie awkwardly admitted his romantic feelings to Kim, things escalated when he ended up tripping over one of her bags in the market. Kim insisted that Howie moved in with her while he recovered, and next week she forces him to entertain at Lily Slater's (Lilia Turner) birthday party. She steps in to help when it's a disaster, and Howie is grateful.

Later, Kim kisses him - but she has second thoughts and confides in sister Denise Fox (Diane Parish) who offers her advice. With Kim's doubts linked to her love for her late husband Vincent, what will she do when she hears Howie talking to Patrick about their situation? Will she take a chance on love again?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.