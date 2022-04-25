Janine also has daughter Scarlett Moon (Tabitha Byron) to consider; and judgement day is approaching. Scarlett's half-brother Tommy (Sonny Kendall) has a whole other set of problems that are worrying his mum Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), and Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) tries to move on after giving up surrogacy baby Roland. But the baby's parents Stuart and Rainie Highway (Ricky Champ and Tanya Franks) are distracted by his cancer battle.

The residents of Walford continue to deal with their own personal struggles next week, and Jean Slater's (Gillian Wright) illness is still causing stress for her daughter Stacey (Lacey Turner) who has a new decision to make. Meanwhile, romance between Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) is still suffering from one particular setback.

Here's all you can expect on EastEnders for the week of 2nd - 5th May 2022.

1. Stacey agonises over the truth about Jean

BBC

After the dramatic events at Southend, Stacey asks ex-husband Martin Fowler (James Bye) for support as she prepares to tell young Lily (Lillia Turner) the extent of her nan Jean's mental illness relapse. Martin is equally concerned over the task, but after some reassuring words from Zack Hudson (James Farrar), Martin realises Lily needs to know.

But when Stacey returns from visiting Jean, she has changed her mind and wants to keep Lily in the dark. When Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) spots Lily trying to get a drink at the Vic, she gives her a chance to ask about her nan. How will Lily react?

2. Mick avoids his problems with Janine

BBC

Mick and Janine may be very much an item these days, but the pair are having intimacy issues. When Mick continues to avoid the situation, Janine confides in Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick), and when she later tries to talk to Mick about their problems, he refuses to acknowledge the subject. When Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) overhears, Mick confides in him.

As the week progresses, Mitch doesn't know what to say to his friend, while Billy reveals to Janine that Mick was once very close to Whitney...in typical Janine style, she warns Whit away from Mick. As Janine continues to try to seduce Mick, her efforts go wrong again. But as Mick makes a confession to her, what will he say and how will she react?

3. Who will get custody of Scarlett?

BBC

With Scarlett's future still to be decided, her mum Janine remains hopeful that she can reclaim custody. Amid her troubles with Mick, she decides that if the hearing goes in her favour, she and Scarlett will be moving to Australia. Although Janine tells Mick not to come with her, he offers his support anyway.

Kat is delayed due to Tommy, so Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) attends the hearing on her behalf. But will the decision go Janine's way, or will Kat be declared as Scarlett's official guardian? And what about Janine's plans to move away - will she stick to them, regardless of what happens with Mick and Scarlett?

4. Kat worries about Tommy

BBC

When a local football team show an interest in Tommy, mum Kat doesn't know how to approach it in case they learn about the knife incident. Martin advises her to take the meeting with the club, but mischievous Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) listens in.

Despite Tommy's future being up in the air as he's still suspended from school, Kat tells her son about the new opportunity. But then a letter arrives over Tommy's police case, and his involvement over the stabbing is revealed to the football coach thanks to both Sam and Martin. Tommy's football dreams are destroyed, but what do the police have to say?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Rainie makes a discovery about Stuart

BBC

Since Vi Highway (Gwen Taylor) advised grandson Stuart to start taking painkillers after having surgery for his cancer, they have been keeping this from Rainie. But next week, Stuart is still having doubts about looking after baby Roland and as Rainie is enjoying some time to herself, her husband fibs that he has a physio appointment.

Rainie sees right through him, and later finds his painkillers. With Stuart's history with addiction, how will the couple deal with this hurdle? Will they find a way to battle his illness together, and can Stuart can avoid a relapse on top of everything else?

6. Bernie struggles to move on from baby Roland

BBC

Bernie's newfound friendship with Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) leads to the pair taking an unlikely trip to chess club - but Dotty's reluctance is turned on its head when she proves to be better at the game than expected. However, Bernie's search for distractions isn't working wonders, and she is struggling after giving birth to Roland.

She's left upset when she learns that Mitch has agreed to babysit for Rainie. Bernie asks him not to, but Rainie is so desperate for the help that she asks Mitch to reconsider if they can keep it from Bernie. Will Bernie find out? And will she really be able to move on from the baby she so clearly loves?

Read more:

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch tonight? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Soaps hub for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.