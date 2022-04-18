Meanwhile, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) struggles to cope with both fiancée Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and incarcerated son Aaron (Charlie Wernham) causing him problems. Also, what will recently returned Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) next move be? And Stuart Highway has a difficult decision of his own to make.

There are more Mitchell woes on the way for Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace). Is she starting to regret joining in the clan? Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) seems to be sticking around in Walford, and Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) has a change of heart after a traumatic few months.

Read on to find out what's coming up in EastEnders from 25th - 28th April 2022.

1. Is Kat cut out for the Mitchell lifestyle?

EastEnders: Kat (BBC)

Kat's concerns over being part of the Mitchell mob continue next week, as a smoke bomb land in the house. the fact that she can guess who is responsible offers her no comfort - but who is it? She later receives a mysterious package, but given that twins Bert and Ernie ended up finding the gun she previously took in for fiancé Phil, Kat is left fearful once again.

She confides in Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) that this isn't the life she signed up for when she got involved with Phil. When Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) suggests that Kat isn't up to the task, she is left irritated. Will she decide to step away from her new duties, or can she make it work after all?

2. Sam schemes her way around the Square

EastEnders: Sam Mitchell (BBC)

Well, it seems Kat might indeed be up for the challenge, as she wastes no time in turning Sam away when she tries to move into the Mitchell house. While Kat asserts her newfound authority, Sam busies herself finding somewhere else to stay. After another meeting with son Ricky, she hits upon an idea.

Ricky's dad Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) is then left torn when the lad starts acting up, even threatening to move away with the mum he barely knows. Does this have anything to do with Sam's latest scheme? It sounds like she has no intention of leaving the Square again, so where will Sam end up living?

3. Are Chelsea's worries over?

EastEnders: Chelsea (BBC)

Mulling over Patrick Trueman's (Rudolph Walker) suggestion of a house swap to ease the trauma of Gray Atkins' (Toby-Alexander Smith) crimes, Chelsea has a choice to make. Just as her auntie Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) expresses delight over the move, Chelsea has a sudden, much-needed confidence boost.

Deciding to stay in the house after all, Chelsea is thrown when pal Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) finds a letter detailing that Gray hasn't paid the mortgage for a number of months. With the future of the property in jeopardy, what can Chelsea do?

4. Trauma for Harvey

EastEnders: Harvey (BBC)

Harvey recently decided to move to Southend with Jean and his daughter Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith), eager to get away from the threats from son Aaron's twisted friend Neil Hughes (Thomas Coombes). But when Harvey learns how much Jean has spent on their upcoming wedding, he isn't happy.

Stacey pleads with Harvey not to move away with her mum, just as he receives horrifying news. Aaron has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. What has happened to him, and how will Harvey cope with this alongside unwell Jean's spiralling condition?

5. Jean spirals

EastEnders: Jean in wedding dress (BBC)

Jean believes she's getting married and is spotted around with her wedding dress. Stacey is completely beside herself when he hears from Billy about the state her mum's in. Getting help from Martin, and after talking to Harvey, they realise Jean's in Southend.

Stacey and co. struggle to locate Jean but eventually spot her in a worrying position - she's heading towards the ocean. Stace begs her mum to get the help she so dearly needs and encourages to pull her back from the water. After much debate, Jean realises she hasn't been well for a long time and eventually goes with Stacey.

6. Linda looks to the future

EastEnders: Linda (BBC)

When Stacey sees Linda squabbling with Kat and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), she warns the former landlady to sort herself out. With that, Linda decides to head back behind the bar at the Queen Vic. Later, Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) asks half-sister Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) to keep an eye on her mum.

But working at her old stomping ground proves tricky when Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) arrives home with Linda's ex Mick Carter (Danny Dyer). Janine wastes no time in antagonising Linda by waving champagne under her nose. Will Linda be able to resist temptation?

7. Trouble in paradise for Mick and Janine

EastEnders: Mick and Janine (BBC)

Upon returning from his holiday with son Ollie and new girlfriend Janine, Mick is put out to hear that Janine has been discussing their private life with pal Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick). The new couple haven't had the smoothest of starts, and viewers are all too aware that Janine orchestrated Mick's split with Linda in the first place.

Will Mick ever find out about Janine's role in all that happened? Of course, we know that Danny Dyer is set to leave EastEnders in the coming months, so he's unlikely to last the distance with Janine or reunite with soulmate Linda...

8. Stuart makes a decision

EastEnders: Stuart (BBC)

Following the operation to treat his breast cancer, Stuart finally agreed to take the prescribed painkillers. But nan Vi Highway (Gwen Taylor) is unimpressed when he makes excuses not to hold baby Roland. With Stuart's wife Rainie (Tanya Franks) struggling through her husband's lack of support, she asks surrogate Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) to look after the baby because Stuart won't.

Will Stuart overcome his issues to work at being a present family man? And can he stay in control of his addiction and beat his illness at the same time?

