The actor, who has played the landlord of the Queen Vic since Christmas Day in 2013, has revealed that his EastEnders exit storyline is going to be "epic", and fans wouldn't expect anything less.

A force to be reckoned with, Danny Dyer's Mick Carter was never going to bow out of Albert Square quietly.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Dyer told the host: "We've just been pitched my leaving storyline. It's going to be epic. It's huge."

Linda Carter actress Kellie Bright added to the excitement by echoing Dyer's words, saying: "It is going to be epic. I don't know how I'm going to get through, because I'm very sad that Danny is going. But it's going to be very exciting."

Dyer has faced many a challenge as Mick, including his wife Linda's harrowing battle with alcoholism and dealing with the trauma of childhood abuse.

Meanwhile, during a chat with daughter Dani on their Sorted with the Dyers podcast, he explained why he was leaving the soap, making sure to stress that he would like to leave the door open for a potential return in future.

"Let me tell you something – Mick's exit is going to be a very, very powerful thing. I would love the door to be left open, and as far as I know it is," he said. "So who knows. When I go out there and I fail miserably I can come back with my tail between my legs and go, 'Will you take me back?'"

The actor also denied claims he had signed a million-pound deal with Sky during the same chat.

"The big news is I've decided not to renew my contract," he explained. "That's all. That's not because I've fallen out with anybody – I love everybody. That job has been amazing for me.

"It's an important part of television. I'm grateful for the beautiful years I've had there. I'm going to miss the people massively. It's me taking a risk."

It's still not been confirmed when exactly Dyer will be leaving the soap, but we do know his exit is set to take place later this year.

A BBC spokesperson said in a statement that Dyer would be leaving "when his contract comes to an end later this year".

It continued: "Danny has made Mick Carter an iconic character which we shall always be grateful for, however we won't be saying goodbye just yet as there's still quite some time – and plenty of explosive drama for Mick – to come before he departs Walford."

