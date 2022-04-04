Elsewhere in Walford, Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) causes trouble at work, while Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) shows no signs of giving up alcohol. And Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) continues to worry about his own addiction as he undergoes surgery for his breast cancer.

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) has been struggling since he and husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) were subjected to a homophobic attack back in January. Next week, his concerns for their safety lead him back onto dark territory. Jean Slater's (Gillian Wright) mental health is also spiralling, but she feels happier than ever and has a proposal for Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) - but he's distracted by his own troubles.

Here's what is coming up in EastEnders from 11th - 14th April 2022.

7 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Ben Mitchell's trauma leads him into trouble

Ben is uncomfortable over Callum's news BBC

When a thrilled Callum reveals that work have asked him to front a new LGBT+ campaign, Ben is left feeling uneasy once again, worried that it will put their safety at risk. When Kathy's new bar manager, Lewis, shows his support, Ben reluctantly offers his husband his blessing.

While Callum notices Ben is uncomfortable about his new venture, he perseveres and is left furious when Ben meddles, turning down the offer for him. Ben later heads on a night out and witnesses yet more homophobic abuse. When he finds the man involved, he attacks him - but Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) catches him in the act. Will Sharon tell Callum what Ben has done?

2. Jean Slater proposes to Harvey Monroe

Jean shocks Harvey with a proposal BBC

With Jean's behaviour growing more concerning to those around her, Harvey called time on their relationship. Her spirits failed to dampen, though, and Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Martin Fowler (James Bye) spot Jean returning from a night out with a stag party.

Daughter Stacey (Lacey Turner) tries to persuade her to see a doctor, but Jean is defiant. When she spots the groom from her earlier festivities, he lets her catch the bouquet. Inspired, Jean proposes to a surprised Harvey. How will he respond?

3. Harvey Monroe is given an ultimatum

Harvey is faced with a sinister threat BBC

It's not just marriage that will be on Harvey's mind next week, as the repercussions of turning son Aaron (Charlie Wernham) into the police for his racially motivated crimes continues to affect him. Aaron has already been beaten in prison as a warning not to grass on his co-conspirators, and now gang member Neil targets Harvey.

Getting into the older man's taxi, Neil dishes out a menacing threat. What does Neil say, and will it lead Harvey down a dangerous path he can't come back from? With Aaron's safety already an issue, what will he do to protect his son?

4. Bernie Taylor creates chaos

Bernie causes chaos for the Panesars BBC

After giving birth to baby Roland, who she immediately handed over to Stuart and his wife Rainie (Tanya Franks), Bernie is determined to get on with her life. Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) offers her her old job at the call centre. Although her mum Karen (Lorraine Stanley) thinks Bernie should be resting, she takes advice from Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) and agrees to start work again.

Her efforts to distance herself from the baby seem to be at play here, as she refuses to visit him and promptly leads a walkout when she reads her new contract terms. Later, seeing a passing Rainie only fuels Bernie's behaviour as she refuses to back down at work. Can she overcome her secret turmoil?

5. Linda Carter's relapse continues

Nancy's attitude towards her mum begins to thaw BBC

Now living at Sharon's, Linda is hurt when daughter Nancy (Maddy Hill) continues to reject her. But when Nancy finds bottles of alcohol in Linda's bag along with a family photo, she regrets her coldness and reaches out to her mum.

Nancy later overhears a chat between Martin and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) over Linda staying at the house and drinking so much around the kids. How will Nancy deal with her mum's serious relapse? Can she help her stop drinking, or will Linda continue to rely on alcohol for the foreseeable future?

6. Stuart Highway struggles after surgery

Stuart tries to hide his pain BBC

Stuart's anxieties about taking painkillers worsen when, on the day of his operation, he spots Linda sneaking alcohol into a drink. Confiding in Rainie, Stuart admits his worry that the drugs he receives after the surgery will feed his own addiction.

When he comes out of surgery, Stuart lies that he isn't suffering any pain in a bid to avoid painkillers. But his nan Vi sees through his façade as he struggles to reach for baby Roland.

Will Stuart give in to the pain relief he so badly needs - and can he admit his fears to the doctors who may be able to help him?

7. Tragic anniversary of Kush Kazemi's death

Kush was killed by evil Gray last year BBC

We can hardly believe it's been a year since Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) was brutally killed by evil Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith). But as the anniversary dawns, Kush's ex-partner Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and best mate Martin mark the day by remembering him with fondness.

As the impact of Gray's actions continue to affect those left behind, can Kush's loved ones come together and keep his legacy going for son Arthur?

