Kush exits EastEnders in dramatic episode

We knew that Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) would be leaving EastEnders this week, but we didn’t expect him to go like that!

Advertisement

Let us get our breath back…

Far from waving goodbye to Walford in the back of a taxi, successfully running away with Whit or even being sent down for robbery, Kush left the show in a way that left fans reeling.

**Warning – the rest of this article contains spoilers for tonight’s episode of EastEnders**

Word on The Street(s) and gossip from The Square We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Thanks, you are now signed up to our Soaps newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our soaps newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

As Kush, Whit and Arthur head to the tube station, their plan is to go to Dubai to start a new life. But when nature calls, Whitney takes Arthur to the toilet leaving Kush on the platform all alone. Gray intercepts him, livid that Whitney lied to him. Gray snaps and lunges for Kush, who accidentally pushes him onto the tube tracks. With the train approaching, Gray manages to get to safety, with Kush’s help. Seeing an opportunity, Gray pushes Kush onto the tracks, walking away as the tube runs him over. Eek. Ghadami admits he’s glad to leave the show with a bang. “I’ll be sad to see Kush go, but I’ve loved every minute of playing him and I have really enjoyed this final storyline,” he says. “I hope it surprised a few people because I don’t think viewers were expecting it. The way and manner in which he leaves the show will hopefully be memorable for people and they’ll be able to look back on it as a real shocking moment. He’s the first character to be killed in this way so it’s an EastEnders first. Ghadami also reveals CGI was used to create the episode, which is highly unusual for a soap. “It was very exciting to film this storyline, the set had been made specifically for this story and the CGI gave it an extra edge. To be part of something like that, that bold and that different, was a real privilege and a nice way to end my time on EastEnders.

Kush’s departure marks a sad moment for EastEnders fans, after seven years of watching his highs and lows on Albert Square. Dry your eyes though – Ghadami, who previously competed on Strictly Come Dancing, will soon be back on our screens in BBC medical drama Holby City, playing Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon Eli Ebrahimi.

Advertisement

EastEnders continues tomorrow at 7:30pm on BBC One. To find out what else is on telly, check out our TV Guide.