Kush and Whitney make a bold decision in EastEnders, but is there a twist in the tale?

We have known for some time now that Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) is leaving EastEnders.

Advertisement

His exit storyline began last year when he was involved in a robbery alongside several other Walford residents, including Phil and Ben Mitchell (Steve McFadden and Max Bowden).

After Kush was the only person seen clearly at the scene of the crime, he was pressured into taking sole responsibility for it. And while we know that Kush is due in court, we are yet to find out how that plays out.

What we do know, however, is that he and Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) make a bold plan afterwards. Will they be able to go through with it?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The newly loved-up pair are forced to consider their future in Walford. After everything that has happened – and in view of all the enemies they stand to make – they come to the only conclusion they can think of.

Determined to go through with their plan, they hope for a happy ending. But they are unaware they have actually kickstarted a series of events that could see them heading for heartbreak.

We have a feeling we are set for another very dramatic week on Albert Square.

Also coming up in EastEnders, Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) learns that his long-departed brother Paul Trueman (played by Gary Beadle from 2001 to 2004) was murdered. He has a heart-to-heart with his father Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker), and learns his dad still feels he failed Paul in not pushing him to open up about his problems.

The talk leads Isaac to realise he needs to be more honest with his dad. But how much will he tell him?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.