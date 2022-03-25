Fans will remember she was brutally murdered by vicious killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) who is (hopefully) safely behind bars for the rest of his life.

There's more heartache for the Carter family on the horizon as they attend poor Tina Carter's (played by Luisa Bradshaw-White) funeral in EastEnders .

However, on the day of the funeral, they are surprised to see the return of Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), especially after all the pain she's caused the family recently.

With their divorce proceedings underway, it isn't long until Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) starts to argue with his ex-wife.

But their problems go from bad to worse when L spots smug Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) and wonder why she's there at all.

Cast your minds back to Christmas, and you'll remember Janine - under a false name - was the one who paid Linda a visit at her new pub and encouraged her to not only divorce Mick, but to take a drink again, despite knowing she's an alcoholic.

Since then, Janine has well and truly taken Linda's place beside Mick and is proving herself to be indispensable in his life.

EastEnders: The Carters mourn Tina (BBC)

L realises this woman cost her everything and it's surely going to be very difficult for her to keep her emotions in check.

Will Linda be able to keep it together for the sake of Tina or will she cause yet more heartache for the Carters?

