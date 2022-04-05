EastEnders teases huge fight for Linda Carter and Janine Butcher
Battle lines are drawn between the two women after Tina's funeral.
The BBC has released brand new images for tonight's EastEnders (5th April) offering a first look at another eventful episode, as Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) end up in a bar brawl at the Queen Vic.
After Linda returned last night for Tina's (Luisa Bradshaw-White) funeral, she soon recognised Janine as the woman who turned up at her mum's pub before the new year and persuaded her to divorce husband Mick (Danny Dyer).
Viewers will remember that in true Janine style, she schemed to push Linda out of the picture so she could claim Mick for herself - and her plotting worked like a dream when a vulnerable Linda succumbed to her alcoholism before dumping Mick.
In the meantime, Janine has worked her charms on Mick as he relied on her support after discovering that Tina had been murdered by evil Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith). While it seems that Janine has genuine feelings for Mick - and he quite likes her too - her malicious meddling could be exposed now that Linda is back.
When Linda tried to tell Mick what Janine did to her, he was too overcome with grief to pay attention - given that they were in the middle of the funeral service! When Janine stepped in to comfort an emotional Mick, Linda stormed out, but EastEnders has promised there's more to come from this new rivalry.
Having now had a drink, Linda is rather worse for wear by the time she pops back to the pub - but even in her state, she knows that manipulative Janine has successfully wormed her way into Mick's life.
Intent on a confrontation, she lashes out at Janine; but given that the Carters have been here before with Linda's drunken behaviour, will they dismiss her accusations? Has the soap's ultimate villainess torn apart one of Walford's most beloved couples for good? You'll have to tune in to find out!
EastEnders airs these scenes tonight at 7:30pm.
