EastEnders’ Kellie Bright to return as Linda Carter over Christmas period

EastEnders has confirmed that Kellie Bright will return as Linda Carter over the festive season.

Bright will make a one-off appearance in the episode airing Tuesday 28th December at 8.10pm, ahead of a planned full-time comeback in 2022.

Linda was last seen on our screens in September, fleeing Walford with her new daughter Annie.

Linda’s husband Mick (Danny Dyer) helped her escape in order to avoid the identity of Annie’s real father, Max Branning, being exposed.

Mick later returned to Albert Square alone, so what exactly is going on between the couple?

BBC

Linda’s upcoming appearance will see her lock horns with Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) – d etermined to find out what is really going on between Linda and Mick, Janine decides to track Linda down and in ultimate Janine fashion, is determined to use what she discovers to her advantage.

First-look pictures from the episode show the pair sharing a tense confrontation over a bar, where Linda is working.

BBC

Bright took a leave of absence from EastEnders to go on maternity leave ahead of giving birth to her third child.

Prior to her exit, viewers saw Linda also fall pregnant, only to discover that she was too far along for the baby to be husband Mick’s and that Max Branning (Jake Wood), with whom she shared a brief affair, was the father.

Max then left the Square to join his daughter Lauren in New Zealand, though he was last mentioned as being in France.

