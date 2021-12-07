Vote now for the best ever EastEnders Christmas storyline

A big part of Christmas for a TV lover includes tuning in for the biggest EastEnders storylines of the year.

Like all the other soaps, EastEnders goes big each festive season and often plays out the climax of many storylines that have been building over the year.

Over the decades, we’ve had our fair share of break-ups, marriages, disaster and a good few deaths, leaving us with more drama than we can shake a stick at.

But which EastEnders Christmas doof-doof left you reeling?

Was it Max and Stacey’s shocking affair being revealed at the Brannings’ Christmas? Or was it Dirty Den serving Ange divorce papers in a now iconic twist?

Whether it was Jamie Mitchell or Pauline Fowler’s demise that you’ll always remember, or love the joy of Kat and Alfie’s wedding actually going off without a hitch, have your say in our poll below and crown the best ever EastEnders Christmas storyline.

This year on EastEnders, naive Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) will learn the killer truth about villainous Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) on their wedding day, but will he claim his next victim? Or will their wedding go ahead?

Meanwhile, Rocky Cant (Brian Conley) is worried about his secret coming out, while Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) gets her claws firmly into Mick Carter (Danny Dyer).

And Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) makes a surprising decision after reconnecting with old flame Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

Just another normal Christmas in Walford, then!

EastEnders Christmas spoilers: day-by-day guide