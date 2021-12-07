EastEnders Christmas 2021 spoilers: day-by-day viewing guide

Christmas means chaos in Walford as deadly secrets come to light and families are torn apart over the festive fortnight.

Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) discovers the truth about killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) on their wedding day, Rocky Cant (Brian Conley) panics his scam will be exposed, Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) gets her claws into Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) makes a shock decision after bonding with old flame Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

Here is your full festive guide to EastEnders spoilers for 20th – 31st December 2021.

Monday 20th December – 8:05pm, BBC One

Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) wants Laura Awoyinka (Sarah Paul) to warn Chelsea about Gray but the killer’s ex-boss reveals she already tried and the bride-to-be refused to listen. With Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) seemingly on Gray’s side and the Taylors struggling with reminders of Chantelle, can anyone help Whitney in her quest to expose Gray?

Zack Hudson (James Farrar) feels guilty at telling Jada to stay away and admits what he did to Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill), who accidentally lets it slip to Martin Fowler (James Bye), while Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) learns the recent sighting of Tina was a false alarm, and Janine and Mick plan a fun event for the Vic’s regulars.

Tuesday 21st December – 7:30pm, BBC One

Martin demands Zack admit what he did to Sharon just as Phil gets a message about Jada from his private investigator. Will Sharon discover her brother’s betrayal? Whitney feels awkward when Chelsea invites her to the wedding, and Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) insists she’s going back to Scotland and won’t be attending the big day.

Also, Janine asks Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) for help when Mick admits he’s struggling to organise Christmas without Linda, and there are surprises in store when the ‘Best Spouse in the ‘Ouse’ competition gets underway at the Vic.

Thursday 23rd December – 8.05pm, BBC One

Worried Whitney drops everything when Chelsea calls her in a total panic and begs her to come over. As Whitney rushes to the house, she fears the worst about what Gray has done… Is Chelsea okay? And will Kim’s plan to leave Walford scupper the double wedding?

Rocky is torn as Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) both think he’s spending Christmas with them, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) tells Phil and Sharon to leave Jada alone, and Janine is upset that Scarlett Butcher (Tabitha Byron) will be at the Slaters’ on Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve – 8pm, BBC One

Whitney is in a state of shock when she makes a discovery which proves Gray killed Chantelle. Armed with evidence, can she convince Chelsea she’s making a mistake and stop her marrying a murderer?

Rocky panics when Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) finds the note he wrote for Sonia revealing his true identity, Phil is angry with Kat and invites Sharon for Christmas dinner, while lonely Mick and Janine console each other.

Christmas Day – 9:35pm, BBC One (double episode)

Chelsea and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) excitedly get ready for their double wedding, unaware of the drama unfolding as Whitney makes a plan to expose Gray’s murderous secret and the extent of his dark past. Whit tells Chelsea her future hubby bumped off Chantelle, but will she believe her? As the grooms wait for their brides, will either wedding happen?

Elsewhere on Christmas Day, Sharon annoys Kat when she rocks up at the Slaters to share their turkey dinner and it transpires Phil invited her – but didn’t tell anyone! As Phil and Sharon reminisce, is Kat right to be jealous? Janine dresses as Mrs Claus to surprise Scarlett, the kids of Albert Square have a day they won’t forget, and how much longer can Rocky cover his tracks?

Boxing Day – 10pm, BBC One

Minxy Janine is desperate to get Mick on his own, so she tries to get Nancy out of the flat by lying that Zack wants her back and she should go and track him down. Will her scheming work, and could Mick really be tempted to cheat while Linda is away? Sonia pleads with a stressed Stuart to be honest with Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks).

Monday 27th December – 7:30pm, BBC One

Janine reels after making a discovery about Mick as he vows to reunite his family, which won’t be easy as Nancy is on the warpath. Rainie is frustrated with Stuart’s attitude and attracts the attention of a handsome stranger at the Albert, and Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith) wants to learn more about becoming a Muslim.

Tuesday 28th December – 8:10pm, BBC One (double episode)

Mick is desperate to get in touch with Linda, and when Janine finds out about her battle with alcoholism she forms a sneaky plan. Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Martin go head-to-head for the market inspector job, but Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) tinkers with her wife’s CV to boost her chances. Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) has a tense altercation, Phil argues with Denise about access to Raymond and Kat needs a favour.

Thursday 30th December – 7:40pm, BBC One

Phil gets to spend time with Raymond but Kat realises all is not as it seems, and tries to hide the truth from an inquisitive Sharon. Martin celebrates his success at getting the market inspector job over Stacey, and Mick finally feels his life is back on track – leaving a delighted Nancy to order Janine to pack her bags!

New Year’s Eve – 7:10pm, BBC One (double episode)

Zack and Nancy try to wipe the slate clean as a party to see in 2022 gets in full swing at the Vic – can they put the past behind them? Kat reveals all to a stunned Sharon, while Denise issues a threat to Phil that pushes him to make a risky move. Can anyone talk Phil down before others are caught in the crossfire?

Finally, Eve unwittingly causes problems for Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and Ash, and there’s tension among the Carters as Mick is given an ultimatum – where do the landlord’s loyalties really lie?

