Soaps Christmas 2021 TV schedule: Emmerdale, Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks

We finally have what we’ve been waiting for.

Advertisement

The Christmas TV schedules are here at last, which means only one thing: we know when the soaps are on!

The festive season is always a dramatic one for all of our soaps, having produced many classic moments over the years.

Coronation Street has a wedding on the cards this year, while one character continues to struggle in the wake of the hate crime storyline that saw Seb Franklin murdered.

Meanwhile, EastEnders sees the prospect of a double wedding arise, but could time be up for killer Gray Atkins?

Elsewhere, speaking of serial killers, could Meena Jutla strike again in Emmerdale?

Finally, an eviction is on the cards over on Hollyoaks.

So when should soap fans expect to be able to watch their favourite shows? Read on to find out.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Thanks, you are now signed up to our Soaps newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Coronation Street – ITV

It looks set to be a dramatic period on the cobbles this year.

Emma Brooker is preparing for her wedding to boyfriend Curtis Delamere, but he is hiding a secret that could ruin their big day.

Meanwhile, tensions rise for former partners Tyrone Dobbs and Fiz Stape.

Finally, Nina Lucas will continue to struggle despite justice having been done for her murdered boyfriend Seb Franklin.

Here is when Coronation Street is on our screens for the big festive dates.

Christmas Eve (December 24) – 8:30pm (hour-long special)

Christmas Day (December 25) – 8pm (hour-long special), on ITV Hub from 7am

Boxing Day (December 26) – 7:30pm

EastEnders – BBC One

It’s set to be quite the occasion for Walford this Christmas.

Two weddings are fast approaching, with Denise Fox set to marry long-term boyfriend Jack Branning and her daughter Chelsea Fox engaged to marry Gray Atkins.

Of course, unbeknownst to Chelsea, Gray is a serial killer who has taken the lives of his wife Chantelle Atkins, Tina Carter and Kush Kazemi.

However, could Christmas be the season for Gray’s downfall?

Meanwhile, Janine Butcher wants to capture some attention and Kat Moon dislikes how close Phil Mitchell remains to his ex-wife, Sharon Watts.

So, here is when EastEnders is on over the Christmas period.

Christmas Eve (December 24) – 8pm

Christmas Day (December 25) – 9:35pm (45-minute special)

Boxing Day (December 26) – 10pm

Emmerdale – ITV

ITV

Christmas in Emmerdale will see villagers wake up to a dusting of snow, but all is not as it seems.

Flashbacks will show the hours running up to the scene and the answers will change the village forever.

More danger could possibly be on the cards again from serial killer Meena Jutla, who currently has her eyes on Billy Fletcher and is doing all she can to keep him away from ex-girlfriend Dawn Taylor.

Meanwhile, the machinations of Al Chapman regarding the Woolpack will also soon likely come to a head.

So, here is when Emmerdale is on over the festive days.

Christmas Eve (December 24) – 7pm (hour-long special)

Christmas Day (December 25) – 7pm (hour-long special), on ITV Hub from 7am

Boxing Day (December 26) – 7pm

Hollyoaks – Channel 4

Hollyoaks will not have any special Christmas episodes during the most festive days.

It will air its Christmas episodes in its usual slot on December 22 and 23, 2021.

These episodes will focus on the eviction being faced by the McQueen family.

Will a protest change the mind of Tony Hutchinson?

However, there will be no new episodes on the three festive days following this.

Christmas Eve (December 24) – None.

Christmas Day (December 25) – None.

Boxing Day (December 26) – None.

An episode will air at 5:20pm on December 27, before airing at 6pm from December 28 to December 30.

There will be no new episode on New Year’s Eve.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.