Emmerdale Christmas 2021 spoilers: day-by-day viewing guide

It’s set to be an explosive festive season in Emmerdale as a fire on Christmas Day causes devastation, and a serial killer targets their next victim.

Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) plots to murder her own sister to protect her sick secrets, Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) makes a risky move that puts lives in danger, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) panics when Lucas’s dad reappears and kidnaps their son, and there’s more than one surprise engagement.

Here is your day-by-guide to all the festive Emmerdale spoilers for 20th – 31st December 2021.

Monday 20th December – 7pm, ITV

Dawn is on edge when Lucas’s dad, Alex (Liam Boyle), shows up in the village. Spying an opportunity to cause trouble for Dawn and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle), mean Meena meddles and makes Alex think his son is in danger.

Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) promises Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) she’ll see a psychiatrist, but is dealt a crushing setback when she sees Ellis Chapman (Aaron Anthony) flirting with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper). Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) has good news for Noah Dingle (Jack Downham), while the lovestruck teen worries Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) no longer wants to be with him.

Tuesday 21st December – 7pm, ITV

Alex and Lucas are missing and Dawn is terrified her son has been kidnapped. As Billy comforts Dawn, the pair share a passionate kiss… Meanwhile, Meena unpacks her fake baby bump but doesn’t spot Noah stealing Leanna’s ring as a Christmas gift for Chloe.

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) pledges her support to Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) to help get Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) out of jail, and also plans to reunite Sam Dingle (James Hooton) and Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick), while Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) tells Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) she’s quitting the church to rejoin the police force.

Wednesday 22nd December – 7pm, ITV

Meena lies to Billy she’s pregnant in order to stop him leaving her for Dawn. Later, the dangerous nurse finds a drunk Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) staggering home and she’s struck with an idea – what is the serial killer planning now?!

Kim Tate (Claire King) misses Jamie and Millie, and Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) has an awkward encounter with Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) over the memory of Frank’s death.

Thursday 23rd December – 7pm, ITV

Billy and Dawn are determined to carry on with their relationship, despite Meena’s ‘pregnancy’. Manpreet is suspicious of her sister and gets in touch with Meena’s dead friend Nadine’s sister, Carol, on social media, but what will she find out?

Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is jealous when he thinks Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) is dating Dan Spencer (Liam Fox), Sam tries to win back Lydia, and guilty Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) makes a confession to Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw).

Christmas Eve – 7pm, ITV

Manpreet is horrified when Carol (Laura Pitpulford) tells her she thinks Meena killed Nadine. Will she confront her? Elsewhere, Meena arranges a clandestine meeting to collect a dodgy package…

Bernice forces Will to choose between her or Kim, overheard by a furious Mrs Tate who makes a threatening phone call, and Al is beaten up by Gavin (Ben Richards) and his thugs who pressure him to secure the Woolpack for sale – or there’ll be fatal consequences!

Christmas Day – 7pm, ITV (60-minute episode)

The day starts with a flash forward of a fire raging in the aftermath of a huge explosion, and a lifeless hand sticking out of burning debris… How did the fire start, and whose life is on the line? The story unfolds to six hours earlier when Al devises a risky plan to free himself from Gavin’s clutches – what lengths is he prepared to sink to?

Manpreet catches Meena planting drugs at Dawn’s house, leading to a dramatic confrontation. Suspicious Manpreet calls Meena out on her lies and wonders if Carol was right about Nadine’s death – as Meena chases after Manpreet with a broken bottle, will her own sister become her next victim?

Also, Will proposes to Kim when she moves Malone’s body to protect him, Bob and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) engineer a reunion, Harriet ditches her dog collar and Sam goes all out to save his marriage.

Boxing Day – 7pm, ITV

The village reels from the devastating events of Christmas Day, but will the truth about the fire be revealed or is someone covering their tracks? And how did Meena and Manpreet’s showdown end?

Elsewhere, vengeful agendas are carried out following recent events. Could there be casualties among the locals?

Monday 27th December – 7pm, ITV

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) are loved up and enjoying spending the festive season together, which means something is bound to go wrong any minute now… Lydia is full of excitement after a difficult few weeks, and Billy is stunned by a revelation.

Tuesday 28th December – 7pm, ITV

Vinny is on the case as he investigates a mystery. What will he find, and how will this affect Liv’s fate? Mack is disappointed that his and Charity’s happiness bubble appears to have been burst, and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) is rocked by a phone call.

Wednesday 29th December – 7pm, ITV

Ellis and Belle grow closer, so he invites her and young Kyle to spend the day with him. Charity is floored and unsure what the future holds for her and Mack, and Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) is struggling at what should be the happiest time of his life.

Thursday 30th December – 7pm, ITV (60-minute episode)

Priya faces her feelings and is soon full of regret, Tracy and Nate are happier than ever – which doesn’t last when Nate gets a huge shock that changes everything… Backed into a corner by a shocking twist, can Nate stop his relationship crumbling? Elsewhere, Belle finds herself in a desperate situation and is forced to take drastic action.

New Year’s Eve – 7pm, ITV (60-minute episode)

As 2021 draws to a close, Billy proposes to a delighted Dawn, Nate’s life is destroyed, and Priya can’t cope. After a dramatic festive fortnight, barely anyone in the village is left unscathed by recent events – so what will 2022 bring?

