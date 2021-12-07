Coronation Street Christmas 2021 spoilers: day-by-day viewing guide

Christmas on the cobbles of Coronation Street is set to be full of drama, heartbreak and revelations.

Will Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) tie the knot with con man Curtis Delamere (Sam Retford) after his terrible deceit? Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) hopes him and Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) will reignite their romance after a Christmas Day kiss, Abi Webster (Sally Carman) tries to drive Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) out of Weatherfield, and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) is on the edge.

Here is your day-by-day guide to the festive season in Coronation Street for 20th – 31st December 2021.

Monday 20th December – 7:30pm, ITV

Emma waits for Curtis at the wedding venue as Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) discovers the charity never received the money he asked him to transfer. Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) reveals Curtis has been lying about his illness and suspects he stole the money – has he done a runner on his big day? Abi is stunned to see Kelly back on the street, Max Turner (Paddy Bever) awaits his fate and Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) has an eventful driving lesson with Craig Tinker (Colson Smith).

Monday 20th December – 8:30pm, ITV

Nina urges Abi to put the past behind her as Kelly considers leaving Weatherfield to avoid any more upset. Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) announces the school’s decision over Max’s future, Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) hides his jealousy when Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) gets a call from Ashley Hardcastle (Lamin Touray), and Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien) has an awkward moment with her husband’s ex.

Wednesday 22nd December – 7:30pm, ITV

Max is out for revenge but when Daisy explains Daniel saved him from being excluded can he stop his plan unfolding? Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) is stunned by a secret from Seb’s past when he reads an old letter as Abi finally starts to look to the future, and Carla Barlow (Alison King) is concerned when Nina struggles with her anxiety.

Wednesday 22nd December – 8:30pm, ITV

Kevin vows to keep the contents of Seb’s letter from Abi, then takes a mysterious phone call that adds to his worry. Daisy saves the day at the carol concert and melts Daniel’s heart. Sarah demands the Barlows and Platts put their differences aside if they’re going to spend Christmas together, and Nina makes a confession.

Christmas Eve – 8:30pm, ITV

Daisy turns down Daniel’s offer of a date only to have a change of heart a few hours later. When she shows up at the flat is she too late to tell him how she feels as Daniel flirts with Lydia? Kevin has a special gift for Abi, with a little help from Seb’s legacy, and Fiz feels bad that Tyrone will be lonely on Christmas Day.

Christmas Day – 8pm, ITV (60-minute episode)

Fiz cancels her romantic holiday with Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna) and brings the kids to Tyrone’s so they can spend Christmas with their dad. The day takes an unexpected turn when Phill is called away to visit his mum and Ty goes in for a kiss with Fiz – is a reunion on the cards?

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Carla surprises Nina, Sarah despairs as the bickering Barlows and Platts abandon the joint celebrations, Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) is left speechless by her gift from George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley), and Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) leads the locals in a sing-song at the Christmas market.

Boxing Day – 7:30pm, ITV

Angry Abi intimidates Kelly while she’s having a meal at the bistro with the Alahans, and swears to Kevin the teen will pay for her part in Seb’s death. Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) is pleased when Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) starts talking again, Eileen confronts Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) after discovering what she told George, and Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) has a way of helping Nina.

Monday 27th December – 9pm, ITV (60-minute episode)

Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) gets a slap from Abi when he tells her to leave Kelly alone. Craig finds Kelly after she’s taken drugs and takes her to the police station. Tyrone tells Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) his marriage will soon be back on track, not realising Phill has found a dream house for him, Fiz and the girls to live in.

Also, Nina suffers another anxiety attack, Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) begs Eileen to forgive George, and Daisy encourages Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) to go for it with Leo Thompkins (Joe Frost) when he asks her out.

Tuesday 28th December – 9pm, ITV (60-minute episode)

Abi starts to feel sympathy towards Kelly when they attend the same drugs support group and she hears what a tough life the young girl has had. Can she let go of her hatred? Worried Kelly will be homeless again, Gary Windass (Mikey North) asks Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) if she can move in with them.

Elsewhere, Tyrone clashes with Fiz and refuses to sell the house, Jenny apologises to Leo, and Sarah thanks Lydia Chambers (Rebecca Ryan) for not allowing her past with Adam Barlow (Samuel Robertson) to ruin their friendship.

New Year’s Eve – 8pm, ITV (60-minute episode)

Emma has to take Tim to A&E where she bumps into Curtis, who reveals he’s seeing a psychologist. Is he telling the truth? Kevin warns Abi her obsession with Kelly is getting out of hand, Adam and Sarah’s romantic New Year’s Eve at a posh hotel is ruined by reminders of the past, and will grieving Jenny see in 2022 with new lover Leo or spend it on her own?

