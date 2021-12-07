Hollyoaks Christmas 2021 spoilers: day-by-day viewing guide

Get set for a cracking Christmas in Hollyoaks with secrets, lies and betrayal served up along with the turkey and mince pies!

There are big shocks for Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox), Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) risks his life, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) faces a last Christmas with Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy), the McQueens are in turmoil, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) is torn between two lovers, and Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) hides a big secret!

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers and a full viewing guide for 20th – 31st December 2021, including first-look showings on E4.

Friday 17th December – 7pm, E4/Monday 20th December – 6:30pm, C4

Desperate to get a confession from Ali Shahzad (Raji James) the Maaliks take drastic action, with Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) holding his mum’s rapist hostage and Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) betraying his beliefs to get justice. Have they done enough?

Sid is loved up having spent the night with Lizzie, but is shocked to be reunited with the mysterious ‘Galaxy’ – the silly name turns out to be fake, she’s actually called Serena, and her reappearance threatens to scupper the teen’s new romance.

Elsewhere, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) is not impressed when Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) gets a job as the school caretaker, and Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is struck with an idea after playing parent.

Monday 20th December – 7pm, E4/Tuesday 21st December – 6:30pm, C4

Darren makes a bid for freedom when Maya (Ky Discala) shows up at the hotel and races to get back to the village. As the family celebrate Charlie Dean’s (Charlie Behan) birthday, will they finally learn Darren’s fate?

Conflicted Sami confesses all, which leads him to make a big decision about his future, and Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) meets with Gina hoping to convince her to change her mind about making a statement against Ali. Sid and Serena lie to protect Lizzie’s feelings and pretend they’ve never met, and Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) gets a worrying text.

Tuesday 21st December – 7pm, E4/Wednesday 22nd December – 6:30pm, C4

Life-changing events unfold at the Osbornes that have massive consequences, while Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) has news for Charlie that gives the surly teen something to smile about. What secret is she hiding?

Sid is torn between two women, Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey) is terrified when Maya questions his loyalty, Cindy is determined to make Luke’s last Christmas as special as she can, and the McQueens make an alarming discovery in their new home.

Wednesday 22nd December – 7pm, E4/Thursday 23rd December – 6:30pm, C4

It’s Christmas Day in the village but Cindy’s hopes of a happy family festive season are dashed when Luke’s condition worsens leading to an awkward moment with another member of the household. Can Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) save the day?

Elsewhere, Nancy’s celebrations are shattered by a dramatic event, Ella reveals all, Ethan begs Maya not to go through with her plan, Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) comes the McQueens’ rescue and hosts an impromptu Christmas dinner at the Salon, and Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) wants to leave Hollyoaks.

Thursday 23rd December – 7pm, E4/Monday 27th December – 5:20pm, C4

Ella’s announcement has thrown the Osbornes into turmoil, and Nancy struggles to process things as it puts her own situation into sharp focus. The family could also be in danger as the extent of Maya and Ethan’s plan becomes clear.

Sally St Clair (Annie Wallace) despairs as Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) takes charge of the moving arrangements, Cindy is moved by the video Luke made and organises a family picnic which ends in disaster when someone is injured.

Also, new arrival Dave (Dominic Power) has made a big impression on Trish – but why is she so nervous around him?

Monday 27th December – 7pm, E4/Tuesday 28th December – 6pm, C4

Cindy looks back at the past to prepare her for the future and just as she starts to feel better, Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) gives Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) some controversial advice. Later, Becky is on a quest for revenge and plots to make a stand against Dee Valley Hospital – will Ollie be roped into her sinister agenda?

Unwell Nana makes an announcement to the family, who are surprised by a blast from the past. And can Martine Westwood (Kelle Bryan) and Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) make amends when they’re tricked into attending a family lunch?

Tuesday 28th December – 7pm, E4/Wednesday 29th December – 6pm, C4

The McQueens are devastated when Nana opens up about her health problems and fear the worst when doctors try to diagnose her. Will she be okay?

Becky is arrested, but will Ollie continue to stand by her? Martine feels the absence of a loved one as she looks forward to the new year celebrations, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) tries to build bridges with Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood), and Trish makes a mysterious call then panics when Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) turns to a stranger for help.

Wednesday 29th December – 7pm, E4/Thursday 30th December – 6pm, C4

Maxine is upset to learn Trish is planning to move away and schemes to keep her in the village. However, Max has no idea her mum is hiding a massive secret, which could be exposed when she tries to do some match-making that massively backfires…

Angry Ollie is stung by a betrayal and reacts impulsively after Cindy calls the police, and Felix assembles his nearest and dearest to ring in 2022 hoping it’s a better year for him and Martine. But storm clouds are on the horizon…

Thursday 30th December – 7pm, E4/Monday 3rd January – time tbc, C4

The new year kicks off on a cautious note for the Maaliks as Misbah receives an important update on her case against Ali. Will justice be done at last? Plus, Charlie makes an important discovery, and conflicted Ollie has a change of heart.

