Emmerdale spoilers: Woolpack ripped apart in epic explosion

Emmerdale has released a first look at the devastating fire that will rip through The Woolpack on Christmas Day.

A huge blaze can be seen engulfing the village’s beloved pub as flames soar high into the sky.

No characters are shown on the first look images, but the fire looks set to be devastating to anyone who happens to be inside it.

Chas, Paddy and Marlon Dingle have been struggling to keep the pub afloat for months in Emmerdale after the venue suffered financial difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the plot takes centre stage as part of the Emmerdale Christmas storylines and we certainly have some epic scenes in store!

Speaking about the storyline, producer Kate Brooks teased the fire will have enormous ripple effects across the village.

“It’s not just the Woolpack that goes up in flames on Christmas Day as secrets and lies explode, ripping through the lives of some of our much loved villagers and making it a Christmas they’ll never forget,” she said.

The deadly fire comes in the midst of the pub’s newest investor Al Chapman’s evil scheme to destroy the venue – and turn it into luxury flats.

After blackmailing Paddy Kirk into bringing him on board as an investor and partner of the pub, Al has already begun his reign of terror there, enforcing huge changes upon the team.

Chef Marlon was speechless when Al recently insisted on serving ready meals to customers instead of freshly prepared dishes in order to save money. But could evil businessman Al be involved in the fire?

The fire won’t be the first disaster to strike the Woolpack, and long-time viewers will remember that the pub suffered damage in the soap’s iconic plane crash back in 1993.

And that’s not all. The pub was also involved in Tricia Dingle’s death in 2003 when a lightning strike hit the building’s chimney and caused it to collapse, crushing Tricia beneath. Eek.

Emmerdale continues at 7pm on weekdays on ITV with previous episodes available on ITV Hub.