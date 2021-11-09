The best Christmas TV for 2021 – your guide to what to watch

It’s hard to believe it, but somehow it’s true: the countdown to Christmas is officially on and many television fans are already wondering what festive treats will be on the box this year.

Advertisement

So far, ITV is the only broadcaster to publicly announce its entire line-up, but we’re expecting word from the other major stations in the coming days and weeks.

Among the top picks is a Christmassy tale featuring The Larkins, who recently won the hearts of the nation with its charming first series, which begins retelling the story of HE Bates’ The Darling Buds of May.

The broadcaster will also be bringing back many of its glossy entertainment formats, from All Star Musicals to The Voice Kids, while the soaps will be seeing out the year with a bang as per usual.

Read on for all the details and keep checking back as we’ll be updating this page with new programming as it’s announced.

The Larkins Christmas special – ITV

ITV

Following on from The Larkins’ series finale in mid-November, the entire family will be back on our screens over the festive season for a feature-length special. The story sees Mariette and Charley return to Kent for Christmas, the latter bringing his parents with him for a formal introduction.

However, things quickly go wrong when a power cut leaves the entire village without lighting or heating, which is particularly bad timing when residents have been suffering a recent spate of burglaries. The synopsis teases that “chaos descends on the Larkins’ farm”.

It’s not all bad news though, as people are eagerly anticipating the premiere of a local pantomime, while love is also in the air as Mariette and Charley prepare to “take their love to the next level”.

Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad at Christmas – ITV

If you need more Bradley Walsh content in your life, ITV will also be premiering a special “bumper” episode of Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad.

The new edition sees the Walsh boys take their famous RV to Iceland for an adventure across the remarkable country, taking in the breath-taking landscapes, including volcanoes and glaciers.

Barney said: “Our family loves Christmas, so, as a special present to dad this year, I’m giving him some challenges on a festive trip to Iceland. If he’s not keen on those he’s always got the RV. He loves driving that thing. It’s going to be great fun.”

“Barney knows I hate the cold but I love Christmas,” added Bradley. “So I had to say yes to a festive road trip around Iceland. I just hope I can find somewhere to roast my chestnuts.”

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

LIVE Joe Lycett: Mummy’s Big Christmas Do! – Channel 4

Comedian Joe Lycett will be bringing a “big queer Christmas house party” to Channel 4 over the festive season, with the 90-minute special being recorded live from his hometown of Birmingham.

The audience will be comprised of LGBTQ+ icons and allies to the community, as well as local heroes and others who will be subject to some “devilish” surprises from Joe himself.

The special seems to be part of Channel 4’s ongoing effort to be less London-centric and distribute focus more evenly across the entire country, promising to feature Birmingham “as you’ve never seen it before”.

Lycett said: “This show combines three of my favourite things – LGBTQ+ culture, Birmingham and chaotic live television.

“Queer creativity outside of London is the most exciting it has been in years and I can’t wait to introduce Channel 4 viewers to our colourful and anarchic world, with some silliness and a few laughs thrown in.”

Strictly The Real Full Monty – ITV

Ten more celebrities will be baring all to a live audience in another edition of The Real Full Monty, which will again be raising awareness of the importance of life-saving cancer checks.

Ashley Banjo will again lead the proceedings, aiming to bring glitz and glamour to an “all-new supersized strip” with a “completely new twist” that is still to be announced.

New dance mentors will be collaborating with Ashley’s team in what promises to be “the most ambitious Full Monty yet”.

All Star Musicals at Christmas – ITV

All Star Musicals will return for a two-part special on ITV, with John Barrowman guiding six celebrities per episode through the ultimate musical theatre masterclass.

The participants in the first episode will be Professor T actor Ben Miller, Corrie’s Catherine Tyldesley, broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, sport reporter Radzi Chinyanganya, as well as presenters Anita Rani and Fern Britton.

Another six will take to the stage in early 2022, but this second line-up is still to be confirmed by ITV – watch this space for more information.

Elaine Page, Samantha Barks and Trevor Dion Nicholas return to the All Star Musicals panel, which will offer feedback and decide who deserves to be crowned champion of each episode.

The Jonathan Ross Show Christmas Special – ITV

Jonathan Ross returns with his long-running chat show, with this one-off Christmas special promising “big-name guests” and “hilarious holiday-inspired games”.

Guests will be confirmed nearer the time.

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs at Christmas – ITV

ITV

Paul O’Grady’s heartwarming series following the life of animals at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has become a firm favourite for many families, so it’s great to see it back on the schedules this year.

He’ll be attempting to bring some festive cheer to the animal rescue centre by helping more dogs find their forever home, including a Patterdale puppy in need of major surgery and a boisterous Cockapoo named Boo.

O’Grady said: “This Christmas special is a real cracker. There’s little Pudding who had me on the edge of my seat whilst he was in surgery and then there’s the Cockapoo who needs some table manners in time for his Christmas feast – as usual I can’t resist a challenge and decide I’ll give it a go!

“All the staff are working hard at Battersea so I hope to bring them a bit of help and Christmas cheer!”

The Voice Kids – ITV

ITV will launch a brand new series of The Voice Kids during the Christmas season, with former Spice Girl Melanie C joining the judging panel alongside Danny Jones, will.i.am and Pixie Lott.

A variety of distinct singers aged 7 to 14 will be participating in this year’s series, hoping to turn those big red chairs with their impressive vocals.

Melanie C said: “I’ve always been a huge fan of The Voice so I am super excited to be a coach on The Voice Kids this year. I can’t wait to get in one of those big red chairs and Spice things up!”

The Royal Variety Performance 2021 – ITV

The Royal Variety Performance is back for a particularly special show marking the Royal Albert Hall’s 150th anniversary, which will be held in the presence of senior Royals as usual.

It is expected that this year’s edition will feature a live audience, after the 2020 show was forced to opt for a virtual crowd due to lockdown restrictions enforced at the time.

The confirmed line-up so far includes music from Ed Sheeran, Sir Rod Stewart, Anne-Marie, Years and Years, James Blunt and Elvis Costello, as well as performances from Cirque du Soleil and the cast of Matilda the Musical.

Comedy fans can look forward to sets from Judi Love, Bill Bailey, Chris McCausland and Josh Widdicombe, while Alan Carr will be taking on presenting duties.

Spitting Image Christmas Special – ITV

ITV

BritBox’s Spitting Image will make a temporary move to terrestrial television for its 2021 Christmas special, which will target a number of prolific figures from the world of sport, entertainment and politics.

Puppets confirmed to feature in the episode’s sketches include: Boris Johnson, Tom Cruise, Gary Lineker, Raheem Sterling, Cristiano Ronaldo, Prince Andrew, Vladimir Putin, Harry & Meghan, Ed Sheeran, Emma Raducanu, Jürgen Klopp, and Adele.

Emmerdale – ITV

It wouldn’t be Christmas without some soapy drama, with Emmerdale taking on an unconventional flashback narrative for this year’s festive special.

The villagers will wake up on Christmas morning to find a thin dusting of what is first assumed to be snow, but it soon becomes clear that things are not as they seem.

ITV’s synopsis promises that the episode will leave “some things changed forever”, with several residents finding themselves in danger from a threat within the village.

There will also be a Christmas proposal, but there’s no word yet on who exactly will be popping the question.

Coronation Street – ITV

The residents of Weatherfield will be hoping for a quiet Christmas after a tumultuous few months, but things rarely go that smoothly in soapland.

The fallout from Seb’s death continues to leave people shaken, with Abi turning her hatred onto Kelly, while Nina finds herself overwhelmed with grief.

Meanwhile, Emma will discover that her dream man Curtis is not what he seems, putting their carefully planned wedding at risk.

Some of Corrie’s most iconic characters will come to the forefront, as Tyrone attempts to rekindle romance between himself and Fiz, while the Platts and Barlows come together for a daring Christmas dinner – after all, no Christmas is complete without a family row!

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.