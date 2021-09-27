First look at Call the Midwife Christmas 2021 special

The BBC has released the first images of Call the Midwife‘s highly anticipated Christmas special, and fans will be glad to see Poplar’s beloved nurses embracing the festive spirit.

Advertisement

Helen George’s steely nurse Trixie Franklin (pictured above) and Leonie Elliott’s Lucille Anderson are both back and, judging by the first-look images, ready to spread some festive cheer.

Fans will also be glad to see Miriam Margolyes’s Mother Mildred back for the special, following her absence from the tenth series.

Nonnatus House caretaker, Fred Buckle (Cliff Parisi) can also be seen in the first-look images, and he’s clearly very happy about something. We’ll have to wait until the episode airs to find out what’s bringing him so much joy, however.

BBC

The Christmas special follows on from the shortened tenth series, which began airing in March due to a COVID-related delay.

Luckily, Call the Midwife season 11 is set to return to its usual new year schedule, with a brand new batch of episodes likely to land in January 2022.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Of course, one thing we do know will be taking place soon is Lucille and Cyril’s (Zephryn Taitte) wedding. The pair are planning a Christmas-themed affair after they decided not to return to the West Indies to tie the knot – choosing to stick around in Poplar instead.

Details of guest cast members for the special are yet to be released, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Megan Cusack, the latest addition to the Call the Midwife cast, popped up – as she’s officially returning for season 11.

The Call the Midwife Christmas special will likely air on 25th December 2021 on BBC One ahead of season 11 premiering in 2022.

Advertisement

Call the Midwife seasons 1-10 are available on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out the rest of our Drama coverage or take a look at our TV guide.