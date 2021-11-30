BBC confirms Christmas TV schedule including Strictly special and Call the Midwife

The BBC’s Christmas offerings are plenty this year, including a host of festive specials and, of course, some classic films to tuck into alongside your mince pies.

The broadcaster has now confirmed its full schedule of timings for the festive fortnight, including highlights such as the Strictly Come Dancing and Call the Midwife Christmas specials.

The former is set to air at 7:10pm on BBC One on Christmas Day itself, with Call the Midwife following later in the evening at 8pm.

After a visit to Nonnatus House, viewers will be treated to the explosive Christmas Day episode of EastEnders at 9:35pm.

Elsewhere, the big day on BBC One will also feature the adaptation of Julia Donaldson’s Superworm, starring Olivia Colman and Matt Smith, among others, at 2:30pm.

The Queen’s Christmas Broadcast will air as usual at 3pm (across both BBC One and Two), and Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel and the Blankety Blank Christmas Special are set for 6:25pm and 7:25pm respectively on BBC One.

The new Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special is set for 10:20pm Christmas Day on BBC One.

Top of the Pops will also air twice across the festive period – at 12pm on Christmas Day and 4:15pm on New Year’s Eve.

BBC Two boasts both gripping drama and light entertainment for the Christmas period, with A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Mezzotint airing at 10:30pm on the 24th and a selection of Morecambe & Wise (The Morecambe And Wise Christmas Show, 7pm, 25th December; The Morecambe and Wise Show 1970: The Lost Tape 7:45pm, 25th December; The Perfect Morecambe & Wise Christmas Special, 6:10pm, 26th December).

Boxing Day is a big day for drama, with Around the World in 80 Days beginning with a double bill on BBC One, starting at 5:50pm, followed by the Death in Paradise Christmas special at 7:30pm and A Very British Scandal at 9pm. EastEnders also airs at 10pm.

When it comes to films, BBC One will show Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (11:35am) and The Secret Life of Pets 2 (1:10pm) on Christmas Day, while BBC Two promises Casablanca (11:10pm), Meet Me In St Louis (12:50pm) and The Adventures of Robin Hood (5:20pm).

Christmas Eve’s movie treats include Frozen (1:30pm, BBC One), Abominable (3pm, BBC One) Dolittle (4:30pm, BBC One), To Catch A Thief (1:35pm, BBC Two) and North By Northwest (3:20pm, BBC Two).

When all the presents are unwrapped and it’s time for roast dinner leftovers on Boxing Day, the BBC brings viewers Shaun the Sheep Movie (10:10am, BBC One), Trolls (11:30am, BBC One), Singin’ In The Rain (12:40pm, BBC Two), Beauty and the Beast (2:20pm, BBC One), Some Like It Hot (2:20pm, BBC Two), and Paddington (4:20pm, BBC One).

On 27th December, the 1954 version of A Star Is Born (10:05am, BBC Two), Calamity Jane (1:55pm, BBC Two), West Side Story (4:35pm, BBC Two), Blade Runner 2049 (9pm, BBC Two) will all air.

