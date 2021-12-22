Best Christmas movies on Disney Plus
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- Family
- Action
- 2018
- Lasse Hallström
- 95 mins
- PG
Summary:
In Victorian London, young Clara receives an egg-shaped box from her late mother, which she is unable to unlock, together with a note saying that inside the gift is all she will ever need. Clara just needs a magical key to unlock the device. A golden thread leads her to the coveted key, but it is soon transported to a mysterious parallel world. Lasse Hallstrom and Joe Johnston's fantasy adventure, starring Mackenzie Foy, Keira Knightley and Morgan Freeman.
Why watch The Nutcracker and the Four Realms?:
This 2018 revamp of The Nutcracker follows Clara, a Victorian child whose mysterious gift, left to her by her late mother, leads her on a journey to four secret magical realms, where she must use her greatest strength to restore peace throughout the land.
Mackenzie Foy, Keira Knightley and Helen Mirren lead the star-studded cast in this fantasy adventure film grounded in a moving exploration of grief. Despite the film’s flaws (its poorly rendered CGI), the movie is undeniably uplifting and certainly provides us with a glimmer of Christmas joy.
The Santa Clause
- Comedy
- Drama
- 1994
- John Pasquin
- 93 mins
- U
Summary:
Seasonal fantasy starring Tim Allen and Judge Reinhold. Divorced father Scott Calvin steps into Santa's shoes when the festive visitor falls off his roof, but over the following year Scott's increasing obsession with his new job loses him custody of his son. As Christmas draws near, he finds delivering presents is the least of his problems.
Why watch The Santa Clause?:
This Disney film offers a new take on the Santa Claus tale with a clever premise: a divorced dad who’s forced to take on the role of Father Christmas after the real Santa falls off his roof – and who’s tasked with convincing a world of disbelievers that Santa Claus really does exist. Witty and engaging, The Santa Clause is a perfect one to watch with the family this Christmas – and it’s bound to bring a tide of Christmas cheer.
Noelle
- Action
- Comedy
- 2019
- Marc Lawrence (2)
- 100 mins
- PG
Summary:
Santa's daughter must take over the family business when her father retires and her brother, who is supposed to inherit the Santa role, gets cold feet.
Why watch Noelle?:
For those unfamiliar with the plot, the film begins over at the North Pole, where Kris Kringle's daughter Noelle (Anna Kendrick) is full of Christmas spirit, but wishes she had more responsibilities, like her brother Nick (Bill Hader), who is about to take over from their father at Christmas. But when an overwhelmed Nick flees with the reindeer, Noelle must find him in time for the big day.
There might be numerous cringeworthy jokes, and a high level of corniness, but Anna Kendrick does a great job portraying the charming comedy queen, Noelle. In the end, the film emerges as something decidedly pleasant and uplifting, making for a perfect watch this Christmas.
Home Alone
- Comedy
- Family
- 1990
- Chris Columbus
- 98 mins
- PG
Summary:
Comedy starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. Eight-year-old Kevin McCallister's wish to be free of his family is realised when they accidentally set off without him for a Christmas break in Paris. Suddenly finding himself home alone, Kevin's efforts to cope with the household chores are hindered by two inept criminals attempting a robbery.
Why watch Home Alone?:
This well-known Christmas comedy from screenwriter John Hughes and director Chris Columbus, which was a huge box-office smash back in 1990 when it was released, is a perfect family film.
For those unfamiliar with the plot, the Christmas Classic stars Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old who is accidentally left behind when his family rush off to the airport on a festive holiday. While enjoying his new-found freedom, Kevin soon finds himself dealing with two clueless burglars who've targeted the house and have no idea what this booby-trapping child has in store for them.
Culkin is brimming with confidence in this Christmas classic and laugh-out-loud moments abound – making it the perfect festive watch.
The Muppet Christmas Carol
- Family
- Children's
- 1992
- Brian Henson
- 82 mins
- U
Summary:
Comedy fantasy. The inimitable puppets are joined by Michael Caine for their own special interpretation of the classic Dickens Christmas tale, in which miserly Scrooge is visited by ghosts to help him mend his selfish ways.
Why watch The Muppet Christmas Carol?:
Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of the Muppet gang put their own unique twist on the Charles Dickens classic in The Muppet Christmas Carol, which stars the legendary Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge (and he’s as great in the role as you’d expect). The cold-hearted money-lender, who orders his employee Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) to work on Christmas Day, is taught an important lesson when he's visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future in this musical comedy extravaganza.
While the movie abounds with a number of witticisms, the film never shies away from the darker moments of the story, and is guaranteed to move its audience. And if a furry, blue Dickens (Gonzo) isn't enough to make you want to watch this film, we don't know what is.
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- Comedy
- Family
- 1992
- Chris Columbus
- 115 mins
- PG
Summary:
Sequel to the hit comedy, starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. After becoming separated from his family en route to a Christmas holiday in Florida, Kevin McCallister finds himself alone in New York, where he's destined to meet two old enemies.
Why watch Home Alone 2: Lost in New York?:
It might be much of the same movie as the original, but it’s equally enjoyable, if not more, than the first. The comedy sequel sees another great performance from Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister. After losing his family at the airport and boarding the wrong plane, the tween finds himself sight-seeing in the Big Apple before he bumps into some old enemies – Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern), the notorious Wet Bandits. Despite a slightly repetitive plot, many moments of genuine hilarity ensue.
A Christmas Carol
- Animation
- Drama
- 2009
- Robert Zemeckis
- 95 mins
- PG
Summary:
Animated fantasy based on Charles Dickens's classic tale, starring Jim Carrey. In Victorian London, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge has no time for the spirit of Christmas - then some unexpected visitors show him the error of his ways.
Why A Christmas Carol?:
Just in case you wanted to feast your eyes on another adaptation of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, Robert Zemeckis adapted this version of the much-loved tale in 2009 and presented it in motion-capture animation. Jim Carrey gives a great lead performance as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, the bad-tempered businessman who learns a well-deserved Christmas lesson.
With Colin Firth starring as Scrooge’s nephew and Robin Wright as his lost love, Fan, the adaptation stays true to Dickens’s original tale. Scary moments abound and, despite the motion-capture technique and somewhat robotic-looking faces, so do some snippets of real human emotion too.
Mickey's Once upon a Christmas
- Animation
- Family
- 1999
- Jun Falkenstein
- 63 mins
- U
Summary:
Anthology of three animated festive tales featuring the Disney characters. Donald Duck finds himself reliving Christmas day with his nephews over and over again, Goofy tries to convince his son that there really is a Santa Claus, and Mickey and Minnie Mouse both give up something special to get each other a present. Introduced by Kelsey Grammer, and with the voices of Wayne Allwine and Shaun Flemming.
Why watch Mickey's Once upon a Christmas?:
Disney's favourite mouse Mickey is delivering festive cheer in 1999's Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas. As Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy and Pluto get together to reminisce about previous Christmases, the film explores three wonder-filled stories about love, magic and surprises with an appearance from Santa himself. Starring Kelsey Grammer as the Narrator, this film is full of family fun and will definitely get you into the festive spirit.
The Santa Clause 3: the Escape Clause
- Comedy
- Fantasy
- 2006
- Michael Lembeck
- 88 mins
- U
Summary:
Third instalment in the fantasy comedy franchise, starring Tim Allen and Martin Short. It's close to Christmas and Santa Claus has his hands full. Not only is Mrs Claus heavily pregnant, but the in-laws have come to stay and a jealous Jack Frost is planning to hijack the festive season.
Why watch The Santa Clause 3: the Escape Clause?:
The last instalment in the Santa Clause franchise sees Tim Allen return as Scott Calvin – aka Santa – as he invites his in-laws down to the North Pole for holiday festivities. However, when Scott discovers a way out of his "Santa Clause", the mischievous Jack Frost (Martin Short) takes the opportunity to put a big freeze over the North Pole and Scott must find a way to get his job back before Christmas is ruined for everyone. It's always harder to pull things off in a threequel, but The Santa Clause 3 doesn't disappoint and is definitely worth a watch this festive season.
Home Sweet Home Alone
- Action
- Comedy
- 2021
- Dan Mazer
- 93 mins
Summary:
A married couple tries to steal back a valuable heirloom from a troublesome kid.
Why watch Home Sweet Home Alone?:
Many eyebrows were raised when this Home Alone reboot was announced, but at least the film makes clear that the scriptwriters are in on the joke too, when a character utters: “I don’t know why they’re always trying to remake the classics, they’re never as good as the originals.”
Home Sweet Home Alone might suffer slightly from reboot fatigue, but the movie does offer some laughs, and the cast is made up of talented comic performers such as Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Aisling Bea (This Way Up) – and it’s most definitely worth a watch this Christmas.
The Nightmare before Christmas
- Animation
- Family
- 1993
- Henry Selick
- 73 mins
- PG
Summary:
Animated musical drama featuring the voices of Chris Sarandon and Catherine O'Hara. Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, longs to escape the routine of Halloweentown. Through a door in a tree, he stumbles upon Christmastown where he engineers the kidnapping of Santa Claus and wreaks havoc among the inhabitants.
Why watch The Nightmare before Christmas?:
Tim Burton’s gothic imagination is brought to life in this film, which is strewn with loveable yet grotesque creations and fantastic musical sequences showcasing the ghoulish residents of the town. The classic stop-motion animation sees Pumpkin King Jack Skellington become enchanted by Christmas Town - but his attempts to emulate Santa Clause don't quite go to plan...
Composed by Danny Elfman, the soundtrack perfectly complements the dark fantasy tale. Despite a storyline that runs slightly out of steam towards the end, the Halloween and Christmas hybrid tale is bound to give you all the spooks.
The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special
- Action
- Animation
- 2020
- Ken Cunningham
- 44 mins
Summary:
Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on an adventure to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure. Will she make it back in time for Life Day?
Why watch The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special?:
So the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special is not quite a feature-length film - but is the closest we'll get to a Christmas movie in a galaxy far, far away. Poking fun at the infamous 1978 TV special, this Lego version sees Rey preparing for Life Day with BB-8 - but is soon hurled on a time-travelling adventure that cleverly features several nods to earlier films. Heartwarming and hilarious in equal measure, if this film doesn’t put you in festive spirits, then we don’t know what will.
Frozen
- Action
- Drama
- 2013
- Chris Buck
- 97 mins
- PG
Summary:
Disney animated adventure featuring the voices of Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel. Princesses Elsa and Anna are forced to grow up swiftly when their parents, the king and queen of Arendelle, are lost at sea. Elsa has spent her life keeping secret her power to freeze anything and anyone. So when she becomes queen and accidentally plunges the land into permanent winter, Elsa exiles herself from the kingdom. However, her plucky sister Anna sets out to save the day, aided by a mountain man, a reindeer and a snowman called Olaf.
Why watch Frozen?:
While Frozen is not technically a Christmas film, the movie and its sequel feature just enough snow-covered imagery to make us think of Christmas trees and Santa's sleigh. Frozen, of course, follows Queen Elsa of Arendelle, who flees after accidentally trapping her kingdom in an endless winter - so it's up to her sister Anna and a few humorous sidekicks to bring her back. The resulting plot is romantic, engaging and even subversive – and certainly makes for festive fun for all the family.
The Santa Clause 2
- Family
- Action
- 2002
- Michael Lembeck
- 100 mins
- U
Summary:
Comedy sequel starring Tim Allen. It's 1 November, the start of Santa Claus's busiest time of the year, but the man in red has a major problem - if he doesn't find himself a wife before Christmas Eve, he'll lose his job forever. If that wasn't bad enough, he's also starting to turn back into his Scott Calvin persona. Meanwhile, back in his home town, Scott's teenage son has got himself into big trouble with his Yuletide-hating principal. Can Santa save his job, Christmas and his son?
Why watch The Santa Clause 2?:
In this follow-up to Disney’s 1994 Christmas comedy, which lies somewhere between adult rom-com and children’s fantasy, Tim Allen returns as Scott Calvin, who’s happily been Santa for a successful eight years but now faces a new challenge – if he doesn’t get married by Christmas Eve, he’ll stop being Santa for ever. Expect plenty of humour with a heart-warming narrative and no shortage of festive cheer.
Lady and the Tramp
- Action
- Comedy
- 2019
- Charlie Bean
- 103 mins
- U
Summary:
The romantic tale of a sheltered uptown Cocker Spaniel dog and a streetwise downtown Mutt.
Why watch Lady and the Tramp?:
This live-action remake is a great follow-up to the original animated class – and it’s just as heartwarming.
The director shot the live-action remake using real dogs, before augmenting the footage with CGI to anthropomorphise his cast – and it's fair to say the results are fabulous.
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
- Drama
- Action
- 2005
- Andrew Adamson
- 137 mins
- PG
Summary:
Fantasy adventure based on the much-loved children's book by CS Lewis, starring Tilda Swinton. During the Second World War, the four Pevensie children are evacuated to stay with an old professor in his country manor. The youngest, Lucy, stumbles upon an enchanted wardrobe that leads to the magical realm of Narnia, a land populated by talking animals and mythical creatures that has fallen under the malevolent spell of the icy White Witch.
Why watch The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe?:
In case you aren't familiar with the plot, The Chronicles of Narnia follows four siblings Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they find themselves in the world of Narnia through a magical wardrobe.
Chaos and magic ensue in this heartwarming tale that's bound to bring the whole family together over Christmas.