When it comes to searching for Christmas movies, Disney Plus is a great place to start.

With the Christmas TV 2021 line-up confirmed, the Christmas adverts 2021 already on repeat and streaming platforms including Netflix churning out the cheer, it’s clear that the countdown to Christmas has begun.

But if you haven’t got access to Netflix, or you’ve already binged the streaming service’s content, fear not, for Disney Plus also offers a whole host of seasonal specials both past and present.

We've narrowed down the list to include the very best - and the most Christmassy - films to make all your seasonal streaming choices stress free.

From this year's Home Sweet Home Alone to a number of takes on Dickens, including The Muppet Christmas Carol, here are the best movies on Disney Plus to watch in Christmas 2021.

So, without further ado, check out the best picks for festive films on Disney Plus in 2021.

Best Christmas movies on Disney Plus in 2021