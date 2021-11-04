Sky unveils Christmas line-up including Elf and Never Mind the Buzzcocks special

Sky has unveiled its list of programming for the festive season – with the line-up set to include Christmas specials for shows such as Never Mind the Buzzcocks and A League of Their Own.

The broadcaster has also revealed that it will be showing beloved Christmas staple Elf – with the film set to be available to viewers on Sky Cinema and NOW.

And there is a host of original commissions as well. The film line-up includes an all-star adaptation of Matt Haig’s best-seller A Boy Called Christmas, starring the likes of Maggie Smith, Jim Broadbent and Sally Hawkins, and an original Christmas film starring Michael Sheen titled Last Train to Christmas.

Meanwhile Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire) and Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) lead the cast of holiday rom-com A Christmas Number One, as a newly single music manager and a thrash metal star who attempt to pen the ultimate Christmas hit.

TV highlights include the latest in David Walliams’ After Ever After series, this time offering a fresh take on Hansel and Gretel, and a new adaptation of the classic family mystery film The Amazing Mr Blunden from Mark Gatiss, starring Simon Callow in the title role.

There are also Christmas specials for Alan Carr’s There’s Something About Movies and Rob & Romesh VS, and a first ever festive episode of Dating No Filter – for which a line-up of comedians is yet to be revealed.

Several blockbuster films from 2021 will also debut on Sky Cinema and NOW over the festive period, with highlights including Godzilla vs Kong, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, The Suicide Squad and In the Heights.

Meanwhile alongside Elf, other holiday classics such as How the Grinch Stole Christmas, It’s a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, The Polar Express, and The Holiday also make their way to the catalogue. Plus there’s good news for Harry Potter fans – with all eight films set to arrive on Sky Cinema and NOW.

As for family entertainment, there are treats for younger viewers in the shape of A Merry KIDZ BOP Christmas, featuring family-friendly versions of the latest and greatest smash hits, and The Very Small Creatures, the first spin-off series from the Morph series from Aardman Animation.

