Never Mind the Buzzcocks: Start date, host and team captains for new series

It’s been seven years since Never Mind the Buzzcocks was taken off air after its 28th series but now the anarchic music quiz is back.

Airing on Sky and NOW, as opposed to its previous home on the BBC, the rebooted series will once again see musicians and comedians try their hand at the famous Intros Round, the Identity Parade and more, this time under the watchful eye of new host Greg Davies.

Great British Bake Off host Noel Fielding is the only member from the previous line-up to take part in the new iteration, but there will be plenty more funny faces appearing throughout the eight-episode series.

Read on for everything you need to know about the return of Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

Never Mind The Buzzcocks start date: when is it on TV?

The series will make its long-awaited return on Tuesday 21st September 2021 at 9pm on Sky Max – with episodes following at the same time on successive Tuesdays for the following eight weeks.

Each episode will be 45 minutes long – 15 minutes longer than the original version of the show – and will be available to watch on-demand on NOW.

And there will also be a one-off Christmas special that will air on an as-yet-unannounced date during the festive period.

Never Mind the Buzzcocks host

Greg Davies has already proven himself a more than capable panel show host on Taskmaster – and he takes the reins on the new rebooted Buzzcocks, following in the footsteps of Mark Lamarr, Simon Amstell and Rhod Gilbert.

Davies does have previous experience hosting the show, having guest presented one episode in 2011, while he’s also been a panelist on two other occasions.

On taking the role, he said, “I have always loved Never Mind the Buzzcocks and am thrilled to be the new host on Sky. We have brilliant comedic talent on the team and plenty of exciting musical guests will be joining us.

“All that being said, I’m so sure that no one reads these press quotes in their entirety that I’m going to finish by listing types of bread: rye, sourdough, sliced white. Oh, and cob.”

More recently, Davies spoke to Radio Times about the new series, and teased that he’ll bring a different energy to the show than some of the previous hosts – although he added there will be as many harsh jokes as ever.

“I think people know me well enough from various shows,” he said. “And so they know I’ll bring a sillier feeling to it. But don’t get me wrong, we’ve recorded the first block and I can assure you that the show was brutal at times. I got plenty of s**t myself – as much as I gave out.”

Never Mind the Buzzcocks team captains

Noel Fielding is the only member of the previous line-up to return – meaning that, for the first time in Buzzcocks history, Phil Jupitus won’t be appearing as part of the panel.

Jupitus’ place is taken by This Country star Daisy May Cooper, who becomes the first female regular team captain in the show’s history (although Davina McCall appeared as a guest captain in one episode in series 22).

And continuing the former Taskmaster contestants theme, Jamali Maddix will also be a regular panelist throughout the series.

There’s no official word on who will be joining the panel for each individual episode so far, but comedian Nish Kumar, Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall, and singer Anne Marie can all be seen in a promotional first-look clip for the new series.

Never Mind the Buzzcocks trailer

Sky releases a first-look clip that shows new captain Daisy May Cooper attempting the iconic intros round with teammate Anne Marie. Check it out below.

Never Mind the Buzzcocks begins on Sky Max at 9pm on Tuesday 21st September 2021. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.