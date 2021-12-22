Best Christmas TV and movies for kids on Netflix - your guide to what to watch
David and the Elves
- Comedy
- Family
- 2021
- Michal Rogalski
- 105 mins
- PG
Summary:
A jaded, overworked elf runs off to the real world where he tries to experience the magic of Christmas with the help of a newly befriended young boy.
Why watch David and the Elves?:
If you’re looking for new Netflix content this festive season, you’ll be pleased to hear that David and the Elves (Polish: Dawid i Elfy), which is a Polish Christmas film but comes available with English-language dubbing, is new to Netflix.
The film follows a cynical, overworked elf who decides to leave the North Pole in order to experience Christmas in the real, non-magical world.
With laughs and fun moments aplenty, if you’re looking for a magical tale to enchant the kids this Christmas, then David and the Elves could be a great choice.
Jingle Jangle: a Christmas Journey
- Family
- Fantasy
- 2020
- David E Talbert
- 120 mins
- PG
Summary:
An imaginary world comes to life in a holiday tale of an eccentric toymaker, his adventurous granddaughter, and a magical invention that has the power to change their lives forever.
Why watch Jingle Jangle: a Christmas Journey?:
If you didn't get a chance to catch this Netflix original film when it was released last year, now is the perfect time.
Boasting an amazing soundtrack and starring Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, and Anika Noni Rose, it makes for a tremendously fun festive watch, particularly for young kids.
The Christmas Chronicles
- Action
- Comedy
- 2018
- Clay Kaytis
- 103 mins
- PG
Summary:
The story of sister and brother, Kate and Teddy Pierce, whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about.
Why watch The Christmas Chronicles franchise?:
With a star-studded cast led by Hollywood veteran Kurt Russell, both The Christmas Chronicles and its recent sequel, which focus on siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce, are most certainly worth a watch this festive season.
Russell’s take on Santa is bizarrely engaging and, as the Pierce family pull an all-nighter in order to save Christmas, there are plenty of sing-a-long opportunities, laughs, and family melodrama to keep audiences of all ages entertained.
Klaus
- Action
- Animation
- 2019
- Sergio Pablos
- 96 mins
- PG
Summary:
A simple act of kindness always sparks another, even in a frozen, faraway place. When Smeerensburg's new postman, Jesper, befriends toymaker Klaus, their gifts melt an age-old feud and deliver a sleigh full of holiday traditions.
Why watch Klaus?:
An Oscar-nominated, animated adventure that explores the origins tale of Santa Claus, Klaus makes for a tremendously fun watch over the festive season, particularly for kids.
The film follows a selfish, spoilt postman sent to the cold and unforgiving Northern town Smeerensburg, where he forms an unlikely partnership with a reclusive toymaker – and is both cheesy and heart-warming in equal measure.
The Princess Switch 3
- Comedy
- Drama
- 2021
- Mike Rohl
- 106 mins
- PG
Summary:
When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret's cousin Fiona teams with a man from her past to retrieve it, with romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.
Why watch The Princess Switch 3?:
The Princess Switch film franchise has a third entry this year: The Princess Switch: Romancing the Star, once again starring Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical) – this time as three separate lookalikes.
It’s a great premise, and one that is hugely entertaining (if you don’t mind a large helping of cheese).
Minnal Murali
- Action
- Comedy
- 2021
- Basil Joseph
- 158 mins
Summary:
The film revolves around the main character of Murali, played by Tovino Thomas, who is hit by a lightning and gets supernatural powers.The following events and situations form the basis of the film.
Why watch Minnal Murali?:
Netflix releases brand-new Indian Malayalam-language superhero film Minnal Murali this year on Christmas Eve (available with English-language dubbing) - just in time for Christmas!
The film follows a young tailor who unexpectedly gains supernatural powers after he's struck by lighting. Funny and light-hearted, it's bound to get the whole family in festive spirits.
Little Women
- Drama
- Romance
- 2019
- Greta Gerwig
- 134 mins
- U
Summary:
In 1868, New York City teacher Jo March goes to Mr Dashwood, an editor who agrees to publish a story she has written. She reflects back and forth on her life, telling the story of the March sisters - four young women, each determined to live life on her own terms. Writer/director Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel, starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Florence Pugh
Why watch Little Women?:
Though not strictly a Christmas film, this adaptation of the classic novel Little Women has a distinctly festive feel, given its December 2019 release.
The beloved coming-of-age story of the four March sisters - Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy - gets a new twist from Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig, and stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, and Florence Pugh.
Celebrating the theme of women’s empowerment, Little Women is an uplifting watch that’s bound to bring the whole family together over Christmas.
Robin Robin
- Action
- Animation
- 2021
- Daniel Ojari
- 32 mins
- U
Summary:
In this stop-motion short film, a bird raised by mice begins to question where she belongs and sets off on a daring journey of self-discovery.
Why watch Robin Robin?:
The heartwarming festive special Robin Robin follows a robin raised by a family of mice, and who makes a Christmas wish to become a mouse herself.
This half-hour Christmas stop-motion special is brand new this year from Aardman, the makers of Wallace and Gromit. The animation boasts a beautiful strings-based soundtrack, and the puppets, characters and camera work are nothing short of amazing.
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
- Animation
- Family
How to watch
- 2020
- 46 mins
Why watch Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday?:
The Dreamworks Christmas special is a must-watch for any young fans of the How to Train Your Dragon film franchise.
This holiday special takes place during Odinyule — the Viking holiday of giving. However, extreme weather may jeopardise the festivities...
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
- Children's
- Entertainment
- 2020
- Steve Cox
Summary:
It's Christmas Eve at Mossy Bottom Farm, but Shaun's seasonal excitement turns to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings inadvertently leads to Timmy heading off to a Christmas market in the back of the farmer's truck. Shaun mounts a rescue mission to the local town.
Why watch Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas?:
Another Aardman Animations creation, this stop-motion movie is clever, genuinely hilarious and will have kids instantly giggling away.
As Shaun becomes entangled in various Christmas misadventures, including an attempt to steal some giant socks from a farmer, the visual gags go from strength to strength and the jokes just keep on coming.
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays
- 2018
- Reality
Summary:
Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as competitors from past seasons of "The Great British Baking Show" prepare sweet Yuletide treats for the show's judges.
Why Watch The Great British Baking Show: Holidays?:
The Great British Baking Show always delivers when it comes to its Christmas specials.
This year’s Christmas and New Year’s episodes feature returning past-season favourites including Helena, Rahul, and Ruby, as they return to the tent to test their skills once again in a seasonal extravaganza and whip up miniature panettones, Christmas puddings and much, much more.
These festive shows are great fun for all ages – and a must-watch for the family over the Christmas period.