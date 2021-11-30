Shaun the Sheep to star in festive BBC One Christmas idents

Shaun the Sheep is set to feature heavily in our Christmas TV schedule.

As if the upcoming Shaun the Sheep special during the BBC Christmas line-up was not enough, we can now see him regularly as part of the BBC One idents between programmes.

Aardman Animations – the creator of Shaun the Sheep – has designed the new idents for the broadcaster, and they see Shaun and related characters appear in festive settings.

They were created as part of a partnership between the studio and BBC Creative.

Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer, said in a statement: “Nothing brings audiences together like Christmas on the BBC, and the star of this year’s BBC’s Christmas idents is also at the heart of our festive family offer, everyone’s favourite animated animal Shaun the Sheep.”

Meanwhile, Sean Clarke, Managing Director at Aardman, added: “Aardman and the BBC have a rich history of collaboration and this new series of idents is something we are very proud of.

“It is doubly satisfying as the scenes will air ahead of the release of the brand new Shaun the Sheep special, going out on BBC One this Christmas.

“We hope together these new idents and the return of Shaun will bring extra cheer to families this Christmas.”

The idents are due to be broadcast for the first time on BBC One from Saturday 4th December 2021.

In the meantime, the BBC has also revealed that it will have more than 1,000 box sets to watch over the Christmas season in a new record mass of content for BBC iPlayer.

At the BBC Content Christmas launch in London on Monday night (29th November), Moore commented: “For many of us, those precious days over the Christmas break are all about being curled up on the sofa with a box set. And this is a truly outstanding part of the BBC’s festive season.”

